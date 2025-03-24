Allergan Aesthetics Emphasizes Commitment to Innovation, Science and a Patient Centric Approach at AMWC 2025

Four expert-led educational events with Allergan Medical Institute (AMI), Science of Aging TM and Allergan Aesthetics (AA) Global Medical Affairs

and Allergan Aesthetics (AA) Global Medical Affairs AMI symposia will focus on a new Allergan Aesthetics (AA) Signature Program and celebrate 10 years of MD Codes™, with live injection sessions and fireside chat with world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Maurício de Maio

Eleven E-Poster data presentations and Meet the Expert sessions with Global experts live from the Allergan Aesthetics booth

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, the industry leader in aesthetics globally, demonstrates how to elevate the patient experience and achieve optimal treatment outcomes with new AA Signature program at the Anti-Aging and Aesthetics Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco from Thursday, March 27– Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Activities will center around the new AA Signature program - an innovative approach to treatment planning harnessing the power of Allergan Aesthetics advanced portfolio to address different patient needs, including Lift, Definition and Skin Quality, and a celebration of 10 years of MD Codes™, which has revolutionized aesthetic medicine with innovative methodology to guide injectors’ technique and elevate patient outcomes.

AMI Symposia

Design your patients’ look with the NEW Signature approach by Allergan Aesthetics. 11.15 AM – 1:15 PM on Thursday, March 27 in the Salle des Princes, Grimaldi Forum.

11.15 AM – 1:15 PM on in the Salle des Princes, Grimaldi Forum. MD Codes™ and Allergan Aesthetics: a decade of excellence and a signature of success for the future. 9:45 AM– 12:45 PM on Friday, March 28 in the Salle des Princes, Grimaldi Forum.

Meetings will take place as follows:

The first AMI symposium, ‘Design your patients’ look with the NEW Signature approach by Allergan Aesthetics’, will include:

Two key signature looks from the AA Signature program - ‘Lif t Up’ and ‘Distinct Definition’ .

and . The meeting will be co-chaired by leading experts Dr. Stefania Roberts (ANZ) and Dr. Andre Braz (Brazil), who’ll facilitate discussions and live injections sessions with Dr. Sylwia Lipko-Godlewska ( Poland ), Dr. Marcel Vinicius (Brazil) and Dr. Lu Wang ( China ).

Day two will open with ‘MD Codes™ and Allergan Aesthetics: a decade of excellence and a signature of success for the future’. Highlights will include:

A deep dive into MD Codes™, its global presence and impact led by Dr. Maurício de Maio (Brazil) , Dr. Nelson Chang ( China ), Dr. Iman Nurlin ( Sweden ), Dr. Sylwia Lipko-Godlewska ( Poland ) and Dr. Marcel Vinicius (Brazil).

, Dr. ( ), Dr. Iman Nurlin ( ), Dr. ( ) and Dr. (Brazil). Expert speakers, live injection sessions and a fireside chat with Dr. Maurício de Maio who will explore the ongoing significance of hyaluronic acid as a key component in the modern multimodal treatment approach.

Beyond the AMI Symposia

Science of Aging TM Symposium . 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM on Thursday, March 27 in the Auric Room, Grimaldi Forum.

. 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM on in the Auric Room, Grimaldi Forum. Global Aesthetics Medical Affairs Symposium. 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Friday, March 28 in the Pinède1 room, Diaghilev level, Grimaldi Forum.

Events will take place as follows:

Exclusive Science of AgingTM Symposium: ‘Bold scientific advances for a new age’ brings together world-class experts to present the bold scientific advances within the field of aging. Dr. Stephanie Manson Brown, Vice President of R&D, Head of Clinical Development at Allergan Aesthetics, and Dr. Patricia Ogilvie (Germany) will open the event, followed by the discussion of key topics including skin longevity, genomics of aging, epigenetics of skin and mitraclock with Dr. Anne Chang from Stanford University (US), Dr. Howard Jacob from AbbVie (US) and Dr. Cristiana Banila of Mitra Bio (UK). The event will conclude with an engaging Q&A led by event chair Dr. Patricia Ogilvie.

Global Aesthetics Medical Affairs Symposium: ‘Socially Transformative Aesthetic Medicine Impacting Emotion and Social Perception’ will explore the multidimensional aspects of aesthetic medicine, and how aesthetic treatments not only enhance physical appearance but can also significantly impact emotional well-being and social perception. Chaired by Dr. Steven Dayan (US) alongside Dr. Sarah Boxley (Australia), Dr. Mitchell Brin (US), Prof. Dr. Dario Bertossi (Italy), and Dr. Ligia Colucci (Brazil), the expert panel will discuss the scientific data and provide clinical insights with transformative patient stories.

Meet the Experts

Meet the Experts sessions will be live from the Allergan Aesthetics booth, showcasing:

AA Signature – Delivering a 360 approach to skin quality with Dr. Marion Runnebaum , Germany .

with Dr. , . Defining the lower face: The AA Signature Distinct Definition approach with Dr. Wenjin Wang , China .

with Dr. , . Celebrating 10 years of the MD Codes: Shaping your practice and treatment approach with Dr. Raafat Lakis , Dubai and Dr. Sheila Mulatti, Brazil.

with Dr. , and Dr. Sheila Mulatti, Brazil. Optimising periorbital treatment to target aging effects: The Eye IMPACT study with Dr. Sarah Boxley, Australia .

Across three days, the Allergan Aesthetics immersive booth (P3) will be a discovery hub for exploring the new AA Signature Program, where visitors can get hands-on with the portfolio, meet industry experts, experience the latest innovation in AA digital applications, and sign up to AMI Digital World.

E-Poster Sessions

Allergan Aesthetics’ commitment to driving industry with advancing science and clinical data is demonstrated with the acceptance of 11 E-posters. The E-Posters will showcase the latest data and science supporting Allergan Aesthetics brand portfolio, looking specifically at the Skin Quality Lexicon and the multimodal approach of the Eye Impact Study.

Titles and named authors for the 11 posters to be showcased at AMWC:

Presentation Topic Poster Title Authors HArmonyca Int’l Study - Interim ABS An International, Multicenter, Evaluator-blinded, Randomized, Parallel-Group, Controlled Study of the Safety and Effectiveness of HArmonyCa Lidocaine Injectable Gel for Mid Face Soft Tissue Augmentation Andreas Nikolis, Nestor Demosthenous, Shannon Humphrey, Fernando Urdiales, Malka Salomon, Andrew Schumacher HArmonyca MDR Final ABS AMWC Monaco Prospective, Open-label, Post Marketing Study of the Safety and Effectiveness of HArmonyCa Injectable Gel for Mid Face Soft Tissue Augmentation Alessandro Gritti, Andrew Schumacher, Malka Salomon, Graeme Kerson SQ Attribute Definitions Part 2 ABS Establishing a Vocabulary for Skin Quality: Working Toward Consensus Skin Attribute Definitions From the Patient and Physician Perspective Shannon Humphrey, Derek Jones, Heather Woolery-Lloyd, Angeline Yong, Stephanie Manson Brown, Heather Lampel, Julie Garcia, Sherket Peterson MMP Psychosocial Impact HEOR - AMWC Monaco 2025 ABS Psychosocial Impact of Masseter Muscle Prominence: Patient Perspectives Across Multiple Regions Catherine Foley, Julia Garcia, Martha Gauthier, Greg J Goodman, Shannon Humphrey, Taro Kono, Elisabeth Lee, Grace Pan, Yan Wu Platysma Integrated Ph3 PRO 309/310 AMWC Monaco 2025 ABS OnabotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of Platysma Prominence: Patient-Reported Outcomes From 2 Phase 3 Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled Studies Joely Kaufman, William P. Coleman, Amir Moradi, Steven Dayan, Patricia Ogilvie, Ava Shamban, Steve Yoelin, Warren Tong, Sandhya Shimoga Platysma Ph3 323 OL Extension AMWC Monaco 2025 ABS Repeat Treatments of Moderate to Severe Platysma Prominence With OnabotulinumtoxinA Has a Favorable Safety Profile in a Long-term, Phase 3, Open-label Extension Study Terrence Keaney, Kenneth Beer, William Hanke, Ira Papel, Deanne Mraz, Rodney Rohrich, Susan Weinkle, Steven Yoelin, Warren Tong, Rene Hopfinger Platysma Ph3 323 OL PRO AMWC Monaco 2025 ABS Patient-Reported Outcomes Across Repeat Treatments for Moderate to Severe Platysma Prominence in a Long-term, Phase 3, Open-label Extension Study Shannon Humphrey, Sue Ellen Cox, Roy Geronemus, Terrence Keaney, Deanne Mraz, Jennifer Nash, James Pehoushek, Rodney Rohrich, Rene Hopfinger, Sandhya Shimoga Natural Look Satisfaction Scale Botox AWMC Monaco 2025 ABS Development of the Natural Look Satisfaction Scale for the Treatment of Upper Facial Lines With Neurotoxin Tanya Brandstetter, Annaliza Dominguez, Julia Garcia, Julie Whyte, Martha Gauthier, Kian Karimi, Steve Yoelin, Carmen Kavali Vycross Botox Eye Impact - Upper / Midface Tx ABS Improving Infraorbital Hollow Severity and Volume Through Mid- and Upper-Face Treatment With Hyaluronic Acid (HA)-Fillers and OnabotulinumtoxinA Gregory J Goodman, Samira Baharlou, Sarah Boxley, Pierre Cuvelier, Cara McDonald, Joan Vandeputte, Ivar Van Heijningen, Julia Garcia, Traci Baker, Smita Chawla, Carola de la Guardia, Frank Lin Vycross Botox Eye Impact PRO ABS Improvements in Age Perception and Psychological Well-Being After Rejuvenation of the Eye Area Using Hyaluronic Acid-Based Fillers and OnabotulinumtoxinA in the Mid- and Upper-Face Gregory J Goodman, Samira Baharlou, Sarah Boxley, Pierre Cuvelier, Cara McDonald, Joan Vandeputte, Ivar Van Heijningen, Julia Garcia, Traci Baker, Smita Chawla, Carola de la Guardia, Frank Lin Vit C&E after Picosecond Laser Treatment Improvement in Skin Quality Using Vitamin C+E Complex Antioxidant Serum After Picosecond Laser Treatment Yang Qui, Caroline Aguilar, Johnny Chen, Kate Huang, Elizabeth T. Makino, Monica Zhu, Huangde Li

Notes to Editors

