Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Appoints David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished Finance and Commercial Leader Brings Extensive Life Sciences Expertise

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that David Arkowitz, M.B.A., has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

“David is an experienced biopharma executive who brings to our team more than 30 years of finance, operations, business development and commercial leadership experience in the life sciences and biotech industries,” said Michel Dahan, President and CEO of Alkeus Pharmaceuticals. “In addition to his track record leading finance functions, David has extensive business development and commercial product launch experience, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Prior to joining Alkeus, Arkowitz served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development of Seres Therapeutics. Previously he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Flexion Therapeutics, a biotechnology company acquired by Pacira Biosciences. Prior to Flexion, Arkowitz served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Visterra, which was acquired by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. He also previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Mascoma, AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Idenix Pharmaceuticals and held additional leadership positions within each company.

Arkowitz spent more than 13 years at Merck, where he was Vice President and Controller of the U.S. pharmaceutical business, Controller of the global research and development division and the Chief Financial Officer of Merck’s Canadian subsidiary. In addition, Arkowitz currently serves on the board of directors of Kineta and has previously served on the boards of directors of F-star Therapeutics, Yumanity Therapeutics, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, and ImpactRx. Arkowitz earned a B.A. in mathematics from Brandeis University and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia University Business School.

“I’m excited to join Alkeus at a pivotal time as the company prepares to potentially bring the first and much-needed oral therapy to market for Stargardt disease, where there is no approved treatment available,” Arkowitz said. “Alkeus is poised to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients living with retinal diseases, and I’m honored to be a part of the team working to achieve this important mission.”

About Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Cambridge, Mass., backed by institutional investors led by Bain Capital Life Sciences. Founded in 2010, Alkeus is developing therapies for serious diseases of the eye with high unmet need, with the purpose to protect the sight of individuals impacted by retinal diseases. Alkeus’ breakthrough-designated lead candidate, gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001), is a new chemical entity currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of Stargardt disease and for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

About Gildeuretinol Acetate (ALK-001)

Oral gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001) is a new chemical entity designed to reduce the dimerization of vitamin A without modulating the visual cycle. In preclinical studies, gildeuretinol decreased vitamin A dimerization down to the normal rate and prevented retinal degeneration and loss of visual function in animals with Stargardt disease. A randomized, placebo-controlled, double-masked clinical trial of gildeuretinol in late-stage Stargardt patients (TEASE-1) showed clinically and statistically significant slowing of the growth of retinal lesions over two years of treatment. Additional clinical trials of gildeuretinol in Stargardt disease are ongoing. Gildeuretinol has received breakthrough therapy designation and orphan drug designation for Stargardt disease from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A study (SAGA) of gildeuretinol in 198 patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) demonstrated a meaningful trend in the reduction of lesion growth rate and demonstrated a functional benefit in low luminance visual acuity (LLVA). In studies, gildeuretinol demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

For further information, please contact: