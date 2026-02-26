Alkermes plc Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2025 and Provides Financial Expectations for 2026

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025 and provided financial expectations for 2026. To view the detailed fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings press release and presentation please visit the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.alkermes.com.

Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. EST (1:00 p.m. GMT) today, to discuss these financial results and expectations and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes’ website at https://investor.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call may be accessed by visiting Alkermes’ website.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc, a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and narcolepsy. Alkermes’ pipeline includes late-stage clinical candidates in development for narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, and orexin 2 receptor agonists in early clinical development for other neurological disorders, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and fatigue associated with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: Sandy Coombs +1 781 609 6377

For Media: Katie Joyce +1 781 249 8927