Alira Health Unveils 2024 Report on Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market

December 4, 2024 | 
2 min read

Analysis projects 21% annual growth, with global sales expected to reach $39 billion by 2030.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health, a global advisory and clinical research firm dedicated to humanizing life sciences, today announced the publication of its comprehensive 2024 Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Report. This in-depth report explores emerging trends, competitive dynamics, market opportunities, cutting-edge innovations, and pivotal transactions shaping the antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) market.

Key Findings from the Report

  • ADCs represent a revolutionary approach in precision oncology, combining the targeting specificity of antibodies with potent drug delivery systems. With 13 FDA-approved products treating over 20 cancer types, the market is projected to grow from $10 billion in 2023 to $39 billion by 2030, driven by multiple blockbuster therapies each expected to exceed $1 billion in annual sales.
  • The development pipeline includes over 180 ADCs, with 80% targeting solid tumors. Innovation in conjugation technologies, linkers, binding moieties, and payload design, as well as the investigation of new antigens continues to enhance their therapeutic potential.
  • The ADC sector has undergone substantial consolidation, driven by strategic mergers and acquisitions spearheaded by major pharmaceutical companies. These actions aim to enhance efficiency in global clinical development pipelines for next-generation ADCs while strengthening the commercial infrastructure for approved products.

“The ADC market has entered a phase of unprecedented growth, driven by the success of transformative therapies. Technological innovations across ADC design and manufacturing, coupled with strategic acquisitions by major pharmaceutical players, are accelerating the market’s trajectory. We anticipate ADCs will solidify their position as a foundational pillar of precision medicine,” said Nicola Luise, Engagement Manager at Alira Health and one of the Lead Report Authors.

“ADCs illustrate the groundbreaking potential of integrating advanced biology, sophisticated chemical engineering, and data-driven design,” noted Marc Nomaksteinsky, Managing Partner at Alira Health. “We are dedicated to helping clients harness these innovations, transforming scientific progress into tangible outcomes.”

The 2024 Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Report is now available for download.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare and life sciences, in partnership with patients, through innovative technologies and expert guidance. From development to medical care, Alira Health complements the expertise of its pharma, biotech, and medtech clients with a full spectrum of services across their entire solutions lifecycle. Learn more at AliraHealth.com.

CONTACT: John McLaughlin 617-872-4572 john.mclaughlin@alirahealth.com

Massachusetts Pipeline
