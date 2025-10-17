Aligos Therapeutics Receives USAN Council Approval for pevifoscorvir sodium as Nonproprietary Name for ALG-000184

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced that the United States Adopted Names (USAN) Council has adopted pevifoscorvir sodium as the nonproprietary (generic) name for ALG-000184, under investigation for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

The USAN, consisting of members from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), American Medical Association (AMA), United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), is responsible for developing simple, informative and unique nonproprietary (generic) drug names.

“The adoption of pevifoscorvir sodium, or pevy, marks the first generic name for a compound at Aligos,” stated Lawrence Blatt, PhD, MBA, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aligos Therapeutics. “As we continue to progress our Phase 2 B-Supreme study, we look forward to adopting this new name. This milestone showcases our continued innovation in the liver and viral disease space and reinforces our commitment to improving patient outcomes.”

Generic drug names like pevifoscorvir sodium ensure consistent identification. Standardized naming also supports international recognition and transparency across markets.

About pevifoscorvir sodium

Pevifoscorvir sodium (formerly known as ALG-000184) was derived from initial IP licensed from the laboratory of Dr. Raymond Schinazi at Emory University, which was further optimized by Aligos. Pevifoscorvir sodium is a potent potential best/first-in-class oral small molecule capsid assembly modulator (CAM-E) being developed for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Phase 1 studies have demonstrated after single and multiple daily doses that pevifoscorvir sodium was well-tolerated by study participants, with no safety signals observed, and demonstrated linear PK and excellent antiviral activity. In longer term Phase 1 studies, pevifoscorvir sodium 300mg QD x ≤96 weeks ± entecavir (ETV) and pevifoscorvir sodium monotherapy have demonstrated sustained reductions in HBV DNA, RNA, HBsAg, HBeAg, and HBcrAg. Pevifoscorvir sodium has a regulatory path, as acknowledged by the FDA, EMA, and NMPA (China), for subsequent studies utilizing the chronic suppressive pathway. Phase 1 96-week dosing of pevifoscorvir sodium has been completed with the final and post-treatment follow up data expected at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease’s The Liver Meeting® in 2025. The Phase 2 B-SUPREME study initiated in August 2025, with interim data projected in 2026, and topline data anticipated in 2027.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronaviruses.

