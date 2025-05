Aligos Therapeutics Appoints Laura Kavanaugh as Vice President, Head of Legal

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced the appointment of Laura Kavanaugh, JD as Vice President, Head of Legal, effective immediately.

“I am thrilled to welcome Laura to the Aligos team,” said Lesley Ann Calhoun, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer at Aligos. “Laura brings with her a wealth of experience in all legal aspects from both biotech companies as well as large pharmaceutical firms. Her extensive knowledge and broad expertise will undoubtedly provide invaluable leadership and oversight on all legal matters.”

“I am honored to join the dynamic team at Aligos,” stated Laura Kavanaugh, Vice President, Head of Legal at Aligos. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues to navigate the complex legal landscape to drive forward our mission of improving patient outcomes.”

Ms. Kavanaugh joins Aligos with more than 25 years of experience as an attorney and leader in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Corporate Law & Privacy Officer at Codexis. Previously, Ms. Kavanaugh was an independent legal consultant for clients including Genentech, Elan Pharmaceuticals, Allakos, ZS Pharma, and Principia. She also held roles of increasing responsibility at Elan Pharmaceuticals and at Genentech, where she ultimately served as Practice Group Leader, BioOncology Development Law. Her career began as an associate at a prominent Silicon Valley law firm. Ms. Kavanaugh earned a BA from the University of California, Berkley and a JD from Santa Clara University Law School.

