Alida Biosciences Launches EpiPlex® Tri-Mod™ Service for Simultaneous Profiling of Three Key mRNA Modifications

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alida Biosciences today announced the launch of its EpiPlex™ Tri-Mod™ Service, enabling simultaneous detection and quantification of three key mRNA modifications—N6-methyladenosine (m6A), inosine, and pseudouridine—together with RNA expression profiling in a single workflow. The service expands researchers' ability to study RNA-level regulation, an increasingly important but underexplored driver of disease biology across a wide range of conditions.

AlidaBio launches the first commercial NGS solution for simultaneous pseudouridine, m6A, and inosine detection in RNA.

The new service expands the EpiPlex platform, which is designed to deliver sensitive and quantitative analysis of RNA modifications from RNA-limited clinical samples through an end-to-end workflow, including EpiScout™ analysis software. By combining modification detection with gene expression, EpiPlex provides a multidimensional view of RNA regulation that extends beyond traditional sequencing approaches.

Solving an Unsolved Problem: Pseudouridine Detection at Scale

Among the three modifications, pseudouridine has remained the most difficult to measure due to its chemical similarity to uridine. Existing short-read sequencing approaches require high RNA input, have limited sensitivity, and cannot be multiplexed.

EpiPlex Tri-Mod overcomes these limitations using a proprietary enzyme-driven chemistry that converts pseudouridine into a sequencing-readable signal with single-base resolution, while simultaneously capturing m6A and inosine in the same assay.

"EpiPlex's enzyme-based labeling of pseudouridine, combined with its proximity barcoding strategy, is designed to provide a level of sensitivity that is difficult to achieve with non-enrichment approaches," said Wendy Gilbert, Ph.D., Professor of Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry at Yale University. "This opens the door to studying RNA modifications in lowly expressed transcripts that have historically been challenging to access."

A New Window into Cell State and Disease

RNA modifications constitute a dynamic regulatory layer, the epitranscriptome, that directly governs RNA stability, splicing, and translation efficiency, with downstream consequences for protein output and cellular phenotype. The three modifications profiled by Tri-Mod are not merely abundant: they are functionally central to the cellular processes most relevant to human disease.

" What is especially exciting is the ability to look at multiple RNA modifications together." Said Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the University of Rochester Medical Center. "That gives researchers a real opportunity to ask whether one modification affects another, which has long been suspected but has been difficult to study directly. I think that is a major advantage of this method. "

Crucially, these modifications provide a real-time readout of cell state that cannot be inferred from genomic sequencing or standard transcriptomics alone, including immune activation, metabolic stress, and oncogenic signaling. For translational researchers seeking to bridge the gap between molecular biology and clinical outcomes, this layer of information has been conspicuously absent from the toolkit.

"RNA modifications are central to how cells respond to their environment," said Gudrun Stengel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alida Biosciences. "With EpiPlex Tri-Mod, we move beyond method development to enable large-scale studies that power AI-driven models and deepen understanding of biology in health and disease."

The EpiPlex platform uses proprietary proximity barcoding chemistry to convert RNA modifications into sequencing-readable signals, enabling scalable, multiplexed analysis of the epitranscriptome with single-base resolution for pseudouridine.

The EpiPlex Tri-Mod Service is available now to academic and biopharma partners. For access or collaboration inquiries, contact Alida Biosciences at info@alidabio.com.

About Alida Biosciences

Alida Biosciences develops technologies to decode the epitranscriptome, a dynamic layer of RNA regulation that shapes gene expression and cellular function. Its EpiPlex™ platform enables multiplexed detection of RNA modifications, generating data that complements genomic and transcriptomic analyses and advances understanding of cell state in health and disease.

Media Contact:



Jerome Santos



Manager, Scientific Solutions



Alida Biosciences



jsantos@alidabio.com



(714)-423-9212

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SOURCE Alida Biosciences