Press Releases

Aldeyra Therapeutics Selected to Present at the Disruptive Innovations Symposium during the OSN New York Retina 2024 Meeting

October 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to discovering and developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases, today announced that Tomasz Stryjewski, M.D., Chief Medical Advisor - Retina, will present at the Disruptive Innovations Symposium during the Ocular Surgery News (OSN) New York Retina 2024 Meeting, which takes place in New York, New York November 8-10, 2024.

Dr. Stryjewski will provide an overview of the Phase 2/3 clinical development of ADX-2191 in retinitis pigmentosa. The session will run from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 8, 2024.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate protein systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX-629, ADX-248, ADX-743, ADX-631, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our late-stage product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.

Contacts

Investor & Media Contact:
Laura Nichols
Tel: (781) 257-3060
investorrelations@aldeyra.com

