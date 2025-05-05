Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Announce Topline Results from Phase 3 Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trials of Reproxalap

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to announce topline results from Phase 3 dry eye disease clinical trials of reproxalap. The dial-in numbers are (833) 470-1428 for domestic callers and (404) 975-4839 for international callers. The access code is 127477. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investors & Media” section of Aldeyra's website at ir.aldeyra.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on Aldeyra’s website for 90 days.

About Reproxalap

Reproxalap is an investigational new drug candidate in development for the treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, two of the largest markets in ophthalmology. Reproxalap is a first-in-class small-molecule modulator of RASP, which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory diseases. The mechanism of action of reproxalap has been supported by the demonstration of statistically significant and clinically relevant activity in multiple physiologically distinct late-phase clinical indications. Reproxalap has been studied in more than 2,900 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild and transient instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate protein systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX-629, ADX‑248, ADX-743, ADX-631, ADX-246, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our late-stage product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.

