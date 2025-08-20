Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Fast Track Designation for ADX‑2191 for the Treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation for ADX-2191 (methotrexate intravitreal injection, USP) for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. There is currently no approved treatment for patients with most forms of retinitis pigmentosa, a clinical group of rare genetic eye diseases characterized by retinal cell death and loss of vision. Retinitis pigmentosa affects more than one million people worldwide.

“Although retinitis pigmentosa is a relentlessly progressive condition that has been recognized for decades as a significant cause of blindness, there are no approved therapies for most forms of the disease,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra. “Fast Track Designation in conjunction with the previously announced Orphan Drug Designation underscores the potential for ADX-2191 to address an unmet need in the field of ophthalmology and creates the framework for ADX-2191, if approved, to reach patients promptly.”

The potential activity of ADX-2191 in retinitis pigmentosa is supported by results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, announced in 2023, which demonstrated improvements from baseline in retinal sensitivity following treatment. A planned Phase 2/3 clinical trial of ADX-2191 in retinitis pigmentosa is expected to initiate in 2025.

Fast Track Designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and that demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need. Fast Track Designation enables frequent FDA interactions and may allow for rolling review, priority review, or accelerated approval if relevant criteria are met.

About ADX-2191

ADX-2191 (methotrexate injection, USP) is a sterile, non-compounded intravitreal formulation of methotrexate for the potential treatment of specific rare retinal diseases, including primary vitreoretinal lymphoma and retinitis pigmentosa. The ADX-2191 intravitreal formulation is preservative-free, is designed to be vitreous-compatible, and is optimized for excipient composition, viscosity, density, tonicity, pH, concentration, and volume of administration. ADX-2191 has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma and retinitis pigmentosa, Fast Track Designation for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, and EMA Orphan Designation for the treatment of inherited retinal dystrophies of the rod-dominant phenotype, including retinitis pigmentosa, and the treatment of primary large B-Cell lymphomas of immune privileged sites, including primary vitreoretinal lymphoma.

About Retinitis Pigmentosa

Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of rare genetic eye diseases characterized by retinal cell death and loss of vision. There are currently no approved treatments for most forms of retinitis pigmentosa. In vivo preclinical research has identified the activity of methotrexate in inducing misfolded rhodopsin (a visual cycle protein) clearance, suggesting the potential of ADX‑2191 to treat genetic forms of retinitis pigmentosa that are characterized by misfolded rhodopsin.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate protein systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX-629, ADX‑248, ADX-743, ADX-631, ADX-246, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our late-stage product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma and retinitis pigmentosa.

