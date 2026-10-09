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Alamar Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 3, 2026

October 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in Precision Proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2026 after market close on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.alamarbio.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.
Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company establishing a gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Leveraging our proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO™ HT System, our platform is designed to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood with ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, broad dynamic range and seamless automation. We refer to this combination of features as “Precision Proteomics,” and believe it fills a critical gap in the field of advanced proteomics, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states. Learn more at alamarbio.com.

Investor contact:
investors@alamarbio.com

Media contact:
media@alamarbio.com


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