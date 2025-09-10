SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aktis Oncology to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

September 10, 2025 | 
2 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies, today announced that Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the Aktis Oncology leadership team, will participate in the following September investor conferences:





Oppenheimer 3rd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit

Date:

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Location:

New York, N.Y.









Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference

Date:

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Location:

Everett, Mass.





About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for large patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies. Aktis' most advanced pipeline program targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other solid cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, Aktis has developed its proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate platform to generate tumor targeting agents with properties ideal for alpha radiopharmaceuticals. Designed to maximize tumor killing through high penetration followed by internalization and retention in cancer cells, Aktis' miniprotein radioconjugates are designed to quickly clear from normal organs and tissues, thereby maximizing anticancer activity while minimizing side effects of treatment. The Aktis platform is isotope-agnostic and further enables clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement with imaging isotopes prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage its miniprotein platform to develop novel radioconjugates outside of Aktis' proprietary pipeline.

To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Grufferman

ICR Healthcare

(203) 682-4726

Elizabeth.Grufferman@icrhealthcare.com 

Investor Contact:

Peter Vozzo

ICR Healthcare

(443) 213-0505

Peter.Vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aktis-oncology-to-participate-in-upcoming-september-investor-conferences-302551193.html

SOURCE Aktis Oncology

