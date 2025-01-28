Akoya Biosciences Selects Argonaut Manufacturing Services as IVD Manufacturing Partner

Long-standing partnership strengthens as both companies target growth in IVD sector





CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argonaut Manufacturing Services (“Argonaut”), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization serving the biopharma and life sciences industries, and Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, announced today that Argonaut will act as the manufacturing partner for Akoya’s IVD assays currently in development. This agreement builds on years of collaboration between Argonaut and Akoya, reflecting Argonaut’s proven ability to support both emerging and mature diagnostic product lines. Furthermore, this expanded collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing precision medicine through high-quality diagnostics.

“Argonaut and Akoya have built a trusted relationship over the years,” said Wayne Woodard, Founder and CEO of Argonaut. “We’ve successfully supported their Research Use only (RUO) portfolio, and we are thrilled to extend this partnership into the highly regulated companion diagnostic space. Akoya’s innovative solutions in spatial biology are shaping the future of precision medicine, and we are proud to play a role in bringing their vision to life.“

“Our spatial phenotyping technology and PhenoImager platform are demonstrating robust diagnostic capabilities for patient selection,” commented Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya. “Our partnership with Argonaut is centered around delivering high-quality IVD products to our clients, manufactured under strict cGMP and ISO 13485:2016 requirements. Argonaut’s deep expertise and reliable systems make them an invaluable partner as we scale to meet the demand of the market.”

“Companion diagnostics are a cornerstone of Argonaut’s commitment to regulated markets, especially in light of evolving FDA requirements,” Wayne Woodard added. “Our agile manufacturing systems, empower organizations like Akoya to reliably and efficiently scale their IVD offerings helping them meet the growing demand for precision medicine solutions.”

Akoya Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Akoya management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Akoya management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning expectations about the potential of spatial biology, the demand for precision medicine solutions, the size of the IVD market, the capabilities and potential of Akoya’s products and services, Akoya’s ability to develop, commercialize and meet the demand for its future IVD offerings, and other statements regarding Akoya’s products and services, its partnership with Argonaut, its future performance and its plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents Akoya files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The reader is cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by Akoya and Akoya’s projections of the future, about which Akoya cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Akoya’s views as of the date hereof. Akoya undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About Argonaut Manufacturing Services

Argonaut Manufacturing Services is an FDA-registered cGMP contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to providing custom manufacturing and supply chain solutions for biopharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. Aseptic drug fill / finish capabilities feature state-of-the-art automated equipment for high-yield filling of sterile injectable drugs including biologics, peptides, small molecule, and vaccines. Diagnostic manufacturing capabilities include proprietary lyophilization technology and a spectrum of kitting capabilities. Projects are supported with full analytical quality control services including warehousing and global shipping logistics. Serving innovators in the life science, molecular diagnostics, and biopharma industries, Argonaut provides a wide range of flexible solutions for diverse outsourcing needs. For more information, visit: www.argonautms.com.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion, and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Contacts



Argonaut Media Contact

Marianne Woodard

Press and Project Specialist

marianne.woodard@brainspores.com

+1 408-313-8583

Akoya Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

investors@akoyabio.com

Akoya Media Contact:

Christine Quern

media@akoyabio.com