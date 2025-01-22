SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Akeso Received Payment for the Development Collaboration on Tagitanlimab

January 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 22, 2025, Akeso Inc. (9926.HK) announced that it had received payment from Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Research Institute Co., Ltd. (“Sichuan Kelun”) for their collaboration on the development of tagitanlimab, an innovative humanized monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1, following its recent marketing approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration.

In 2014, Akeso signed a cooperation agreement with Sichuan Kelun for the development of tagitanlimab. Under the terms of the agreement, Akeso will receive royalties from the commercial sales of tagitanlimab in addition to the development payment.

Tagitanlimab marks Akeso’s second oncology product to yield commercial royalties, following pucotenlimab, a PD-1 monoclonal antibody developed in collaboration with Lepu Biopharma in 2016.

Dr. Yu Xia, founder, chairwoman, president, and CEO of Akeso, said: “Congratulations to our partners. We are thrilled about continuously successful approval of our innovative products, and truly anticipate their outstanding commercialization performance. This achievement highlights Akeso’s strong R&D capabilities and our commitment to innovation. Since its inception, Akeso has established multiple external collaborations, including ivonescimab with Summit Therapeutics, quavonlimab with Merck and pucotenlimab with Lepu Biopharma. These partnerships not only benefit patients but also deliver significant returns for both Akeso and our collaborators. Looking ahead, Akeso will continue to pursue a diversified strategy for new drug development, leveraging global resources to drive the high-quality commercialization of our independently developed innovative therapeutics.”

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akeso-received-payment-for-the-development-collaboration-on-tagitanlimab-302357079.html

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

Asia Collaboration
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Art collage, hands and scales of justice. The concept of the law of the judge.
Legal
Sage Sues Partner Biogen After Unsolicited Takeover Offer
January 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Chinese cargo containers on map of USA. Import of chenese goods concept. 3D rendered illustration.
China
The Rise of China Innovation in the Time of Trump
January 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Trendy halftone collage. Concept of contracting, negotiation, contracting, favorable terms. Trendy modern retro illustration on business theme. Concept of teamwork. Vector illustration
Gene therapy
Regenxbio Jumps on Potential $800M Rare Disease Deal With Nippon Shinyaku
January 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley
Immunology and inflammation
Gilead Continues Diversification Drive With Potential $1.7B Inflammation Pact With LEO
January 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac