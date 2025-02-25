Akeso Highlights Collaboration Between Its Partner Summit Therapeutics and Pfizer to Explore Ivonescimab in Combination with Pfizer’s ADCs

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) (“Akeso” or the “Company”) today announced that its partner on ivonescimab, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to evaluate ivonescimab, a novel, investigational PD-1 / VEGF bispecific antibody, in combination with several of Pfizer’s antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) across multiple solid tumor settings.

“Rapidly developing novel mechanisms that go beyond what is currently available to patients and physicians is what we believe will make the most significant impact for those facing the greatest challenges from cancer today,” noted Bob Duggan and Dr. Maky Zanganeh, Summit’s Co-CEOs. “As we seek to accelerate the development of our potentially transformative ivonescimab across non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumor settings, this collaboration will allow us to quickly advance beyond our promising late-stage development plan to evaluate ivonescimab in combination with some of the most innovative ADCs from Pfizer.”

The goal of the collaboration is to evaluate ivonescimab, in combination with several unique Pfizer ADCs across multiple solid tumor settings to accelerate the advancement of potentially landscape-changing combinations, which seek to improve the standards of care for patients facing serious unmet needs. Each study intends to evaluate ivonescimab plus one of Pfizer’s vedotin ADCs in individual, distinct solid tumor settings to determine the safety profile and potential anti-tumor activity of the combinations.

“We are excited to partner with Summit Therapeutics to explore the clinical synergy of our therapies,” said Megan O’Meara, M.D., Head, Oncology Early Stage Development, Pfizer. “Together, we are advancing the exploration of our ADCs in rational, differentiated combinations with a bispecific antibody designed to address the unique complexities of tumor biology. This collaboration represents the next wave of investigational targeted combinations with the potential to transform treatment options for people living with cancer.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Summit will provide ivonescimab for use in the proposed studies, and Pfizer will be responsible for conducting the operations of the studies. The studies will be overseen by both Summit and Pfizer. Both parties retain their respective rights to their products. The studies combining ivonescimab with Pfizer’s vedotin ADCs are planned to begin in the middle of this year. Further details on the clinical trials will be announced at a later date by Summit.

About Ivonescimab (AK112/SMT112)

Ivonescimab is a novel global first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bi-specific immunotherapy drug independently developed by Akeso. Ivonescimab is known as SMT112 in Summit Therapeutics’s license territories, including the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Central America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Ivonescimab was granted marketing approval by NMPA for the treatment of EGFR mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC patients who have progressed after EGFR TKI treatment. Currently, ivonescimab’s first indication has been approved in China, and Akeso is conducting 6 registrational trials versus anti-PD-1/L1 therapeutics. Akeso is also conducting multiple clinical trials of ivonescimab covering 17 indications including gastrointestinal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

About Akeso

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world’s first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has created a unique integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the core, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode, and has gradually developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 23 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 11 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific antibody-drug conjugates). Additionally, 5 new drugs are commercially available, and 5 new drugs across 7 indications are currently under regulatory review for approval. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.

