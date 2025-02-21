Akeso Enrolled First Patient in The Phase III Clinical Trial of Ivonescimab in Combination with Chemotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) (“Akeso” or the “Company”) today announced the company has successfully enrolled the first patient in its multicenter, randomized, double-blind Phase III clinical trial of ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) (HARMONi-BC1/AK112-308). Ivonescimab is a first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody independently developed by the company.

HARMONi-BC1/AK112-308 study is led by Professor Xu Binghe, a renowned breast cancer expert and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, from the Cancer Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. Preliminary efficacy data presented at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting demonstrated that ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy showed significant therapeutic efficacy and also exhibited a favorable safety profile, underscoring its clinical potential for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic TNBC.

Akeso has strategically positioned ivonescimab within a comprehensive development plan, aiming to reshape the landscape of cancer immunotherapy and establish a new global standard of care. Ivonescimab, in combination with chemotherapy, has been approved in China for the treatment of EGFR-TKI-resistant, non-squamous NSCLC. The New Drug Application (sNDA) for ivonescimab monotherapy as a first-line treatment for PD-L1-positive NSCLC (in comparison to pembrolizumab) is currently under review and has been granted priority status in China.

Three international multicenter Phase III clinical trials, led by our partner Summit Therapeutics, are progressing efficiently or are being initiated:

The HARMONi study, an international multicenter Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy for non-squamous NSCLC with progression after third-generation EGFR-TKI treatment, has had patient enrollment completed and has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),

The HARMONi-3 study, an international multicenter Phase III clinical trial comparing ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy as first-line treatment for both squamous and non-squamous NSCLC (versus pembrolizumab combined with chemotherapy),

The HARMONi-7 study, an international multicenter Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab monotherapy as first-line treatment for PD-L1 high-expressing NSCLC (versus pembrolizumab).

Several Phase III clinical trials are progressing efficiently or are being initiated in China, including:

Ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy as first-line treatment for squamous NSCLC (vs. tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy, HARMONi-6/AK112-306),

Ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy as first-line treatment for biliary tract cancer (vs. durvalumab combined with chemotherapy, HARMONi-GI1/AK112-309),

Ivonescimab combined with AK117 (CD47) as first-line treatment for PD-L1 positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (vs. pembrolizumab, SOLO-10/AK117-302),

First-line treatment for pancreatic cancer (HARMONi-GI2/AK112-310),

First-line treatment for triple-negative breast cancer (HARMONi-BC1/AK112-308).

About Akeso

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world’s first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has created a unique integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the core, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode, and has gradually developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 22 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 11 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific antibody-drug conjugates). Additionally, 5 new drugs are commercially available, and 5 new drugs across 7 indications are currently under regulatory review for approval. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.

For more information, please visit https://www.akesobio.com/en/about-us/corporate-profile/ and follow us on Linkedin, and X (formerly Twitter).

