Press Releases

Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2 at 4:30 PM EST.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com following the conference.

The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference will take place December 2-4, 2025, in New York City.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com  


Massachusetts Events
Akebia Therapeutics
