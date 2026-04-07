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Akebia Therapeutics to Conduct Investor Meetings at the Raymond James 2026 Biotech Innovation Symposium

April 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer, Erik Ostrowski, Chief Financial and Chief Business Officer, and Dr. Steven Burke, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Raymond James 2026 Biotech Innovation Symposium on Tuesday, April 14 in New York, NY. Company presentations are not planned at the Symposium.

During meetings, management will discuss its commercial products, and data and other information shared during Akebia’s recent R&D Day that showcased its robust pipeline of clinical stage kidney disease programs.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com  


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Akebia Therapeutics
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