Aires Launches the Aires Certified Spaces (ACS) Standard for Creating Authorized EMF-Friendly Physical Spaces

Enables Aires to access a whole new, large-scale physical-spaces market

Supports expanding brand awareness & growing sales through mass market exposure

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (“Aires” or the “Company”), a pioneer in advanced technology designed to protect against electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation and optimize human health, today officially launched the Aires Certified SpacesTM (ACS) standard, a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces. The ACS standard and the Company’s authorization of Aires Certified Spaces are examples of Aires’ strategic efforts to expand brand awareness and grow sales by leveraging more mass market exposure opportunities while targeting the untapped physical spaces market. The ACS standard also marks an important initial step toward Aires’ ongoing plan of capturing the commercial B2B and physical spaces market. This development represents a massive global opportunity for Aires to equip businesses and organizations of all types with EMF protection solutions, including prime candidates such as the $51.8-billion-dollar global workplace wellness market and the $438.2-billion-dollar global real estate wellness market1, as well as mainstream venues and spaces including Stadiums & Arenas, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Spaces, Fitness Facilities & Gyms, Hotels & Resorts, Airbnbs & Vacation Rentals, Corporate Offices & Coworking Spaces, and Restaurants, Coffee Shops & Community Hubs.

Aires is actively working with a number of potential B2B venues and commercial spaces toward the goal of announcing the first official adoption of the ACS standard shortly. Companies and organizations can learn more or apply at AiresCertifiedSpaces.com.

For companies and organizations, ACS is a way to demonstrate corporate responsibility, aligning with societal demands for thoughtfully designed, health-conscious environments. In turn, ACS certification positions companies and organizations as leaders in health and wellness, helping set them apart in competitive markets. Being ACS certified also signals innovation and a commitment to human well-being, which can enhance brand equity.

Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: “The Aires Certified SpacesTM (ACS) standard is the latest demonstration of our pioneering leadership in the EMF protection sector. The public benefits from having their health, safety and comfort supported in ACS authorized spaces. Venues, offices, schools, hospitality spaces, homes, and more, benefit by having a recognized and verifiable way to demonstrate their commitment to creating spaces that integrate modern technology with the needs of their people. And Aires benefits by accessing a whole new, large-scale market while addressing the unseen yet significant factor of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation from the modern devices that surround us all every day. Everyone benefits when we work together to create healthier, more balanced environments where people can thrive. That’s what the ACS standard is all about.”

The ACS standard is built around Aires technology that modulates radiation from modern electronic devices into a more compatible state for human and biological systems.* Aires Certified Spaces benefit from displaying official ACS signage that indicates they have integrated Aires products that are rooted in decades of research and that are grounded in well-established scientific principles to modulate electromagnetic fields. By addressing this often-overlooked aspect of our environment, the Aires Certified SpacesTM standard is positioned to lead the way in fostering healthier, more balanced places for work, play, and connection.

Companies and organizations can learn more or apply at AiresCertifiedSpaces.com.

About American Aires Inc.American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company is selling a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that protect against the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires’ Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified SpacesTM (ACS) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker ‘WiFi’ and on the OTCQB under the symbol ‘AAIRF’. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

*Note: Based on the Company’s internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information, please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:Josh Bruni, CEO

Website: www.investors.airestech.com

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (415) 707-0102

Investor Relations ContactNikhil Thadani

(905) 667-6692

nik@sophiccapital.com

