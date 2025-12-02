AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in Live ‘Fireside’ Chat on Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

Live video webcast with Tom Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, on Thursday, December 4th at 4:00 PM ET

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) announced today that Thomas K. Equels, MS JD, Chief Executive Officer of AIM will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Equels will participate in a moderated “fireside” chat that will focus on AIM’s clinical and regulatory strategy for its lead drug Ampligen, with an emphasis on the ongoing DURIPANC clinical trial in collaboration with AstraZeneca combining Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) in the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Equels will also discuss the importance of a completed Phase 2 clinical trial performed in collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC (“Merck”), which found that the combination therapy of Ampligen and Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) was well-tolerated and demonstrated clinical benefit in the treatment of advanced recurrent ovarian cancer. An abstract detailing the trial was recently presented at the 40th Annual SITC Meeting.

Prior to the event, interested parties may submit questions in advance by emailing aim@jtcir.com. Equels will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). A webcast replay will become available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com

