AIM ImmunoTech Spotlights Growing Attention Around Ampligen® Pancreatic Cancer Strategy as DURIPANC Advances Toward Topline Data

Recent biotech media features focus on Ampligen’s potential to address immune resistance in metastatic pancreatic cancer and the clinical progress of the Phase 2 DURIPANC program

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today highlighted recent media coverage focused on the Company’s development strategy for Ampligen® (rintatolimod) in metastatic pancreatic cancer, including the scientific rationale for targeting immune resistance and the continued advancement of the Phase 2 DURIPANC clinical trial (“DURIPANC”).

Recent coverage includes:

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat, in part because of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment that can limit the effectiveness of immune-based therapies. Recent features have examined Ampligen’s potential to help address this challenge through its immune-modulating activity and the rationale for evaluating the drug in combination with checkpoint inhibition.

AIM successfully concluded a Netherlands-approved Named Patient Program (“NPP”) in which 57 patients with radiologically stable pancreatic cancer after FOLFIRINOX received Ampligen as a maintenance treatment, with highly encouraging findings of Overall Survival, safety and improved Quality of Life. Ampligen is also being evaluated in combination with AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi® (durvalumab) in the Phase 2 DURIPANC clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer, with interim reports of immune system changes that suggest a coordinated activation of innate and adaptive responses, and all while the combination therapy is reported as being well-tolerated and patients consistently report a high Quality of Life throughout treatment. The study has completed final Ampligen dosing, representing an important clinical milestone as the program advances toward topline results expected in the first quarter of 2027.

“The recent media attention around Ampligen reflects the important scientific rationale behind our pancreatic cancer strategy, supported by the meaningful clinical progress we have made with DURIPANC,” said AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels. “With DURIPANC final Ampligen dosing complete and topline results expected in the first quarter of 2027, we are approaching an important inflection point for the program. We believe that the NPP data combined with the upcoming DURIPANC data – including exploratory biomarker analyses that may help AIM to better understand patient response – will provide important insight into Ampligen’s potential role in metastatic pancreatic cancer and help inform the design of a planned pivotal clinical trial.”

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements may include statements relating, but not limited to: the potential of Ampligen to address immune resistance in pancreatic cancer through its immune-modulating activity; the potential of Ampligen in combination with AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi (durvalumab) in the Phase 2 DURIPANC clinical trial; and the timing and outcome of the DURIPANC topline results; the Company’s long-term pancreatic cancer development strategy and its efforts to position Ampligen for the next stage of development; and the Company’s ability to create long-term value for its stockholders. Forward-looking statements include statements attributed to, or made by, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer in this press release. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the potential of Ampligen’s mechanism of action, anticipated regulatory milestones, our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “can,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “envision,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. The Company is in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders, and disclosures in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, on its website, and in its press releases set forth its current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in preclinical studies do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data, and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, lack of adequate funding, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data. No assurance can be given that the findings in preliminary studies will prove true or that such studies will yield favorable results, or that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, on the Company’s website, and in its press releases. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please review the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and www.aimimmuno.com. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information found on the Company’s website or on other websites referenced or linked to in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release and such information is referenced or linked for reference purposes only.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775 AIM@jtcir.com