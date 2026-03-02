AIM ImmunoTech Reminds Stockholders of March 3, 2026 Expiration Date and Updates Terms of Previously Announced Rights Offering

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) – AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer – a lethal and unmet global health problem – today announced updated terms for its previously announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering”).

Each subscription right now entitles holders to purchase one unit (the “Units”), each Unit consisting of one share of the Company’s Series G Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”), and 2,000 Class G Common Stock Purchase Warrants to purchase the Company’s Common Stock (the “Warrants”) at a subscription price of $1,000 per Unit. Each share of Preferred Stock will be convertible, at the option of the holder at any time, into 1,000 shares of Common Stock, which is equal to the quotient of the stated value of the Preferred Stock ($1,000) divided by the conversion price ($1.00 per share). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $1.00 per share from the date of issuance through its expiration five years from the date of issuance.

All record holders of rights certificates that wish to participate in the rights offering must deliver a properly completed and signed rights certificate, together with payment of the subscription price for both basic subscription rights and any over-subscription privilege election, to the Subscription Agent, to be received before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 3, 2026. The address of the Subscription Agent is:

Broadridge, Inc.

Attn: BCIS IWS

51 Mercedes Way

Edgewood, NY 11717

The subscription rights are non-transferable and will only be exercisable during the subscription period. Once holders have exercised their subscription rights, such exercise may not be revoked, canceled, or changed, even if holders subsequently learn information about the Company or its business, financial position, results of operations or cash flows that is material or adverse or that the holders otherwise consider to be unfavorable. The Company may cancel, modify or amend the rights offering at any time and for any reason prior to the expiration of the subscription period. Subscription rights which are not exercised by the expiration date of the Rights Offering will expire and will have no value.

The Company has engaged Maxim Group LLC as dealer-manager for the Rights Offering. Questions about the Rights Offering or requests for copies of the final prospectus may be directed to Maxim Group LLC at 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention Syndicate Department, or via e-mail at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at +1 (212) 895-3745.

The Rights Offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-292085) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 10, 2026. The Rights Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which have been delivered to holders of the Company's Common Stock as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on the Record Date and can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Questions about the Rights Offering or requests for a copy of the prospectus related to the Rights Offering may be directed to the Information Agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, LLC, at (855) 793-5068 or via e-mail at shareholder@broadridge.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any subscription rights, Common Stock, Warrants, Units or any other securities, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any subscription rights, Common Stock, Warrants, Units or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. This press release is not an offering and an offering can only be made by the prospectus and any prospectus supplements for the Rights Offering, which should be read carefully before making an investment decision.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.

Forward Looking Statements



Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in the press release speak only as of the date of the press release. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. The Company is in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders and disclosures in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC on its website and in its press releases set forth its current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in animal models do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data or require additional funding. Among the studies are clinical trials that provide only preliminary data with a small number of subjects, and no assurance can be given that the findings in these studies will prove true or that the study or studies will yield favorable results. No assurance can be given that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, on the Company’s website and in its press releases. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

Please review the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the registration statement. Its filings are available at www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference herein and is included for reference purposes only.

CONTACT: IR Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775 AIM@jtcir.com