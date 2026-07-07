AIM ImmunoTech Announces Release of New CEO Corner Segment Highlighting Growing Momentum Across Pancreatic Cancer Program

CEO Thomas Equels discusses recent clinical progress, upcoming milestones and the Company's commitment to advancing Ampligen® for patients with pancreatic cancer

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OCALA, Fla., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced the release of its latest CEO Corner segment, featuring Chief Executive Officer Thomas Equels discussing the Company's continued momentum in pancreatic cancer and the significant clinical, strategic and operational milestones positioning Ampligen® for its next stage of development.

In the segment, Mr. Equels highlights the urgent unmet need facing patients with pancreatic cancer, reviews recent progress across the Company's DURIPANC Phase 2 clinical program evaluating Ampligen® (rintatolimod) in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi® (durvalumab), and discusses why AIM believes it is entering one of the most catalyst-rich periods in the Company's history.

Topics discussed include the successful completion of patient enrollment and dosing in the DURIPANC study, encouraging interim clinical observations, continued favorable safety findings, ongoing Phase 3 planning activities, the Company's strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca and Erasmus Medical Center, expansion of AIM's intellectual property portfolio and the broader potential of Ampligen to help overcome resistance in immunologically "cold" tumors.

The latest CEO Corner segment is now available on the Company's website here.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “projects,” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future events and conditions, which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements may include statements relating to: the timing of evaluation of the DURIPANC study’s primary endpoint; the anticipated survival outcomes, quality-of-life measures, and the safety profile of subjects and the expected timing thereof; the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial planning efforts; the potential advancement of Ampligen toward pivotal-stage development; the timing of commencement, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; IP expansion and regulatory progress; and timing for receiving government approvals, if at all. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. The Company is in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders, and disclosures in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), on its website, and in its press releases set forth its current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in preclinical studies do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data, and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, lack of adequate funding, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data. No assurance can be given that the findings in preliminary studies will prove true or that such studies will yield favorable results, or that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, on the Company’s website, and in its press releases. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

For a detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please review the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with such filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775 AIM@jtcir.com