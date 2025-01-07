AI Proteins Appoints Founder Dr. Chris Bahl as Chief Executive Officer; Company to Present at Biotech Showcase 2025 during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI Proteins, Inc., a pioneering company utilizing artificial intelligence to design novel protein therapeutics, announces the appointment of its founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Chris Bahl, as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Bahl will lead the company into its next phase, advancing its innovative platform and pipeline of groundbreaking therapies. Dr. Bahl will succeed Noah Beerman, who left the company in December.





Dr. Bahl is a renowned leader in the field of protein design. Prior to founding AI Proteins, he was a founding faculty member at the Institute for Protein Innovation in Boston and held appointments at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. His pioneering work in de novo protein design has laid the foundation for AI Proteins’ unique approach to drug discovery.

“Chris’ vision and expertise have been instrumental in establishing AI Proteins as a leader in AI-driven protein design,” said Drew Dennison, Managing Director of Lightchain Capital and lead Director of the AI Proteins board. “His deep understanding of the science, combined with his passion for innovation, makes him the ideal leader to guide the company forward.”

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at this pivotal time for AI Proteins,” said Dr. Bahl. “We have built a remarkable platform with the potential to unlock a new era of protein-based medicines. I look forward to working with our talented team to accelerate our research and bring transformative therapies to patients in need. I’d like to thank Noah for his leadership and important contributions to the company.”

Dr. Bahl, along with Chief Business Officer Wendy Dwyer and Chief Strategy Officer Michael Krepps, will present at the investor and networking event Biotech Showcase 2025, which takes place annually in conjunction with the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. “We look forward to presenting at Biotech Showcase, one of the biotech industry’s most prominent events for investment and partnerships. This opportunity allows us to showcase our recent milestones as well as to share our long-term strategy to create breakthrough therapies by leveraging the strength of our miniprotein platform in partnership with industry pioneers and world-renowned academic institutions.”

Boston-based AI Proteins is a biotech company on a mission to re-imagine protein therapeutics with a novel approach for designing entirely new proteins. Using AI-based design and a high-throughput drug discovery platform, AI Proteins creates de novo proteins optimized for a variety of therapeutic applications. Partnered with leading global biopharmaceutical companies, the company continues to pursue collaborations in inflammation, metabolic diseases, oncology, and other therapeutic areas, in addition to advancing its internal pipeline. The company’s technology enables the development of inexpensive, durable, highly specific proteins with differentiated and enhanced therapeutic properties and with the potential for multiple routes of delivery. Additionally, the AI Proteins platform can dramatically accelerate the development of lead therapeutic candidates ready for IND-enabling studies. For more information please visit aiproteins.com.

