Agiliti Launches Essentia™, an Innovative Multi-Acuity Hospital Bed that Helps Lower Patient Risk and Accelerate Mobility

Proprietary safety features support advanced therapies across a wide range of patients and ease the burden on caregivers

Agiliti, a leading manufacturer and provider of medical device solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced the launch of Essentia™, a versatile, multi-acuity bed frame designed to support a wide range of patients across different hospital settings. Essentia offers caregivers the flexibility to tailor care based on patient risk profiles and features proprietary safety capabilities – including the first-of-its-kind SlideRail™ – to help accelerate patient mobility and reduce risk to caregivers.









Essentia is the newest addition to an innovative portfolio of self-manufactured beds and therapeutic support surfaces from Agiliti.

“The Essentia bed by Agiliti is tailor-made for more flexible and versatile patient care, backed by more than three decades of design innovation and clinical service expertise,” said Tom Leonard, CEO of Agiliti. “Its introduction builds on our long legacy of med-tech product and service solutions engineered to make sure caregivers are ready to meet the needs of every patient they serve.”

Essentia’s unique design includes two, industry-first safety features:

The bed’s SlideRail™ provides up to 39” of unobstructed egress space and flexes to three different positions for more support and security as patients exit or enter the bed. The adjustable handholds accommodate patient size and mobility and help reduce the burden and risk of injury to caregivers when moving or ambulating patients.

provides up to 39” of unobstructed egress space and flexes to three different positions for more support and security as patients exit or enter the bed. The adjustable handholds accommodate patient size and mobility and help reduce the burden and risk of injury to caregivers when moving or ambulating patients. The on-bed, lighted SafeGlance™ icons provide caregivers a quick view of critical safety features, including the bed exit alarm, protocol timer, bed low height and brake status.

Other features of the new Essentia bed include:

11.5” Deck Height: Essentia’s deck lowers to 11.5 inches from the floor – among the lowest of any multi-acuity bed frame available. Research shows that low bed height decreases the risk of serious injury from a fall 1 . Combined with the SlideRail, these elements help hospitals minimize the risk of falls for a broad range of patients.

Essentia’s deck lowers to 11.5 inches from the floor – among the lowest of any multi-acuity bed frame available. Research shows that low bed height decreases the risk of serious injury from a fall . Combined with the SlideRail, these elements help hospitals minimize the risk of falls for a broad range of patients. RevTrend 20™ with Weightbearing Footboard: Essentia introduces RevTrend 20, a 20-degree reverse Trendelenberg angle to support early mobility therapy. This unique feature allows patients to start weightbearing exercises sooner using the specially reinforced footboard.

Essentia introduces RevTrend 20, a 20-degree reverse Trendelenberg angle to support early mobility therapy. This unique feature allows patients to start weightbearing exercises sooner using the specially reinforced footboard. PowerBrake™ with AutoLock™: With three locations on the bed, caregivers can set Essentia’s wheels to brake, steer or neutral with the press of a button. With AutoLock, the brakes activate after 60 seconds whenever the bed is plugged in, enhancing patient safety by keeping the bed from moving.

With three locations on the bed, caregivers can set Essentia’s wheels to brake, steer or neutral with the press of a button. With AutoLock, the brakes activate after 60 seconds whenever the bed is plugged in, enhancing patient safety by keeping the bed from moving. MotionStop 360™: 360-degree obstruction detection around the base of the bed frame will stop the bed from lowering if an object or obstruction is detected, helping prevent injuries or equipment damage.

360-degree obstruction detection around the base of the bed frame will stop the bed from lowering if an object or obstruction is detected, helping prevent injuries or equipment damage. Powered Foot Extension: Caregivers and patients will appreciate the versatility of powered foot extension and the ability to customize the bed deck length from 80 to 88 inches with the push of a button.

Caregivers and patients will appreciate the versatility of powered foot extension and the ability to customize the bed deck length from 80 to 88 inches with the push of a button. Support Surface Compatibility: A flat deck means Essentia is compatible with a wide range of support surfaces on the market, including more than a dozen Agiliti-manufactured foam and air options

“We are thrilled to bring Essentia to the market and to offer caregivers a hospital bed that is specifically designed to help keep them safe and flex to the needs of the wide range of patients they serve,” said Tim McCarty, General Manager of Beds and Therapeutic Support Surfaces at Agiliti. “The bed’s advanced capabilities will help patients get moving and out of the hospital faster.”

Beyond its capabilities as a manufacturer, Agiliti supports clinicians and patients with end-to-end medical device services and product offerings that help improve care outcomes and reduce costs for healthcare providers across the U.S.

About Agiliti

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 10,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes. To learn more visit AgilitiHealth.com.

1 Barker A., Kamar J., Tyndall T. & Hill K. (2013) Reducing serious fall-related injuries in acute hospitals: are low-low beds a critical success factor? Journal of Advanced Nursing 69(1), 112-121. Doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2648.2012.05997.x

