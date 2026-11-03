Agilent Launches 5987A MSD with GC Assist for Faster, Smarter GC/MS Workflows

Single quadrupole mass selective detector delivers up to 25% faster scan speed, an order-of-magnitude improvement in dynamic range and up to 40% lower energy consumption

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of the 5987A single quadrupole mass selective detector (MSD) with GC Assist, along with MassHunter 14 software. When combined with the Agilent 8890B or 8860B gas chromatograph, the 5987A creates an integrated GC/MS system designed to help laboratories improve data quality, reduce unplanned downtime and operate more efficiently.

The 5987A delivers up to a 25% increase in scan rate while maintaining data quality, enabling two new modes of operation supported by MassHunter 14 software. Dynamic SIM, or dSIM, maximizes dwell time to improve sensitivity and peak shape, while simultaneous dSIM/Scan captures low-level SIM data and library-searchable full-scan results in a single analysis. Optimizer, a method development capability in MassHunter 14, automates the creation, updating and maintenance of SIM methods, making growing compound databases easier for laboratories to manage.

“Laboratories need analytical systems that help them generate high-quality data while managing growing workloads and limited resources,” said Warren Potts, vice president and general manager of the Gas Phase Division at Agilent. “The 5987A combines advanced analytical performance with built-in system intelligence, helping scientists identify potential issues earlier, simplify routine maintenance and remain focused on their analytical work.”

GC Assist provides integrated system monitoring, troubleshooting and maintenance guidance across the GC/MS workflow. It can monitor and record more than 60 system parameters, notify scientists when maintenance is required, flag results that fall outside predefined quality control limits, and provide step-by-step maintenance procedures and onboard videos. Scientists can also monitor instrument status and troubleshoot systems remotely within the laboratory’s secure network.

Across the integrated system, GC Assist can monitor system performance, gas and power usage, and indicators of carrier gas leaks. By helping laboratories identify potential issues before they affect results, the system can reduce reruns associated with system issues or unmet quality control criteria, saving time and resources. The 5987A also reduces energy consumption by up to 40% compared with previous Agilent GC/MSD systems, helping laboratories support their operational sustainability goals.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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Christian Colón

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