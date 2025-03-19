Agenus Unveils Colorectal Cancer Survey Findings, Highlighting the Urgent Need for Treatment Innovation

Patients and Healthcare Providers Alike Call for More Innovative, Less Toxic Treatment Options

CRC Diagnoses Rise While Current Standards Fall Short

Colorectal cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and places an enormous burden on individuals, their families and loved ones, and the healthcare system alike.1 The Colorectal Cancer in Focus survey, conducted online in the U.S. from October to December 2024, gathered insights from patients and healthcare providers (HCPs) to better understand their experiences and priorities in CRC treatment.

Key Survey Insights:

Early-Onset CRC is on the Rise: More than half of HCPs reported an increase in CRC diagnoses among adults under 50, with 82% of surveyed patients diagnosed before that age.

More than half of HCPs reported an increase in CRC diagnoses among adults under 50, with of surveyed patients diagnosed before that age. Gaps in the Standard of Care: Nearly all surveyed HCPs ( 93% ) believe current treatment options for CRC are insufficient, with chemotherapy remaining the dominant approach despite its debilitating side effects.

Nearly all surveyed HCPs ( ) believe current treatment options for CRC are insufficient, with chemotherapy remaining the dominant approach despite its debilitating side effects. Rising Patient Demand for Chemotherapy Alternatives: A majority of patients highly value the possibility of treatments that do not involve chemotherapy. 61% expressed interest in new treatment options outside of chemotherapy, including immunotherapy (IO).

A majority of patients highly value the possibility of treatments that do not involve chemotherapy. expressed interest in new treatment options outside of chemotherapy, including immunotherapy (IO). Growing Interest in Immunotherapies: While awareness of IO therapies remains low among patients, 37% of HCPs cited IO therapies as the most promising potential advancement in CRC treatment.

While awareness of IO therapies remains low among patients, of HCPs cited IO therapies as the most promising potential advancement in CRC treatment. Patients Prioritize Quality of Life: In addition to extending life, approximately one in three patients identified minimal impact on quality of life as a top treatment priority. Majority cited side effects of chemotherapy and/or radiation as the most difficult aspect of their cancer journey.

Steven O’Day, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Agenus, emphasized the importance of these findings:

“This survey underscores the urgent need for transformative solutions in colorectal cancer treatment. Patients and healthcare providers alike are calling for more effective options that not only extend survival but also preserve quality of life. At Agenus, we are committed to advancing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies that have the potential to address these unmet needs and bring meaningful progress to the CRC community.”

Acknowledging Advocacy Groups for Their Partnership

Agenus extends its gratitude to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Fight Colorectal Cancer for their collaboration in disseminating the patient survey and amplifying the voices of those affected by CRC. Their partnership has been instrumental in uncovering these critical insights and driving advocacy for meaningful change.

“Patients facing colorectal cancer deserve treatment options that prioritize both survival and quality of life,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “The survey findings highlight a clear need for new therapies that are targeted and minimize harsh side effects. We’re proud to partner on this effort to amplify patient voices and advocate for innovative solutions that can transform care.”

“This survey reinforces what patients have long been telling us—current colorectal cancer treatments are not enough,” said Anjee Davis, CEO of Fight Colorectal Cancer. “Too many are facing limited options, debilitating side effects, and a lack of awareness about emerging therapies. It is critical that we prioritize patient-centered innovation that not only extends survival but also improves quality of life.”

With these findings, Agenus reaffirms its commitment to developing and accelerating access to novel therapies that harness the power of the immune system. Through continued collaboration with researchers, advocacy organizations, and healthcare providers, the company aims to advance treatment innovation and improve the standard of care for CRC patients worldwide.

For more information about the Colorectal Cancer in Focus survey and Agenus’ efforts in CRC research, please visit https://agenusbio.com/colorectal-cancer-in-focus/.

About the Survey

The Colorectal Cancer in Focus survey was conducted online in the U.S. from October to December 2024, gathering responses from 126 patients living with CRC and 100 HCPs specializing in the disease. The HCP survey was fielded via SERMO from October 14–22, 2024, while the patient survey was distributed through SurveyMonkey and StudyKik, with support from the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Fight Colorectal Cancer.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company developing innovative cancer treatments. Founded in 1994, the company is committed to expanding the reach of cancer immunotherapy through novel antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (via MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (via SaponiQx). With end-to-end development capabilities, including commercial and clinical cGMP manufacturing, research, and a global clinical operations footprint, Agenus is uniquely positioned to drive innovation in immuno-oncology.

Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or follow @agenus_bio on social media. Investor updates and key company information will be routinely posted on our website and social channels.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws. These statements include references to Agenus’ botensilimab and balstilimab programs, expected regulatory timelines, and other projections. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words such as “may,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “will,” “potential,” and similar expressions.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include those detailed in Agenus’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (2023) and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Agenus cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

