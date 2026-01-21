Agenus to Host First 2026 Stakeholder Webcast

Access to Acceleration: Agenus’ BOT+BAL Global Momentum Entering 2026

Webcast on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET

LEXINGTON, Mass.--Agenus Inc. ("Agenus") (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in immuno-oncology, today announced it will host its first Stakeholder Webcast of 2026, Access to Acceleration: Agenus' Global Momentum Entering 2026 on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will highlight how expanding global access pathways, strategic partnerships, and operational readiness are driving momentum for Agenus’ botensilimab and balstilimab (BOT+BAL) program entering 2026. The session will feature perspectives from Agenus leadership and a leading international oncology expert on progress across authorized access programs, clinical development, and priorities for the year ahead.

The session will be moderated by Garo Armen, PhD, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Agenus, and will conclude with a live Q&A. Questions can be submitted in advance to ask@agenusbio.com.

Featured Topics and Speakers

1. From Access to Acceleration: Strengthening the Global Foundation for BOT+BAL

Garo Armen, PhD

Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Agenus

Dr. Armen will discuss the recently closed strategic collaboration with Zydus Lifesciences and how the transaction strengthens Agenus’ foundation for global development, authorized patient access programs, and commercial readiness for BOT+BAL. He will also outline priorities for 2026 as global interest in the program continues to grow.

2. Expanding Authorized Access: Clinical Perspective on BOT+BAL in Sarcoma

Robin Jones, MBBS, MRCP, BSc, MD

Consultant Medical Oncologist and Head of Sarcoma Unit, The Royal Marsden;

Professor of Medical Oncology, Institute of Cancer Research, London, UK

Professor Jones will provide clinical perspective on the expansion of France’s Autorisation d’Accès Compassionnel (AAC) program to include patients with sarcoma, a population with significant unmet medical need following standard therapies. He will discuss how emerging clinical data and real-world experience are informing access decisions and expectations for immunotherapy in historically resistant tumor types.

3. Global Medical Affairs: Supporting Access and Readiness as Momentum Builds

José Iglesias, MD

Chief Medical Affairs Officer, Agenus

Dr. Iglesias will discuss the expansion of Agenus’ global medical affairs organization and its role in supporting authorized access pathways, investigator engagement, and operational readiness as the BOT+BAL program advances through Phase 3 evaluation.

Stakeholder Briefing Details:

Registration Link: https://vimeo.com/event/5673012

Live webcast link will be provided once registration is completed.

Have a Question? Submit them in advance to ask@agenusbio.com

This session marks the first event in Agenus’ 2026 Stakeholder Briefing Series, building on discussions from late 2025 and continuing dialogue around BOT+BAL’s clinical progress, patient access pathways, and corporate milestones.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company was founded in 1994 with a mission to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants. Agenus has robust end-to-end development capabilities, across commercial and clinical cGMP manufacturing facilities, research and discovery, and a global clinical operations footprint. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

About Botensilimab (BOT)

Botensilimab is a multifunctional, human Fc enhanced CTLA-4 blocking antibody designed to boost both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses. Its novel design leverages mechanisms of action to extend immunotherapy benefits to “cold” tumors which generally respond poorly to standard of care or are refractory to conventional PD-1/CTLA-4 therapies and investigational therapies. Botensilimab augments immune responses across a wide range of tumor types by priming and activating T cells, downregulating intratumoral regulatory T cells, activating myeloid cells and inducing long-term memory responses.

Botensilimab alone, or in combination with Agenus’ investigational PD-1 antibody, balstilimab, has shown clinical responses across nine metastatic, late-line cancers. Approximately 1,200 patients have been treated across the botensilimab/balstilimab program in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. For more information about botensilimab trials, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Balstilimab (BAL)

Balstilimab is a novel, fully human monoclonal immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) designed to block PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) from interacting with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. It has been evaluated in >900 patients to date and has demonstrated clinical activity and a favorable tolerability profile in several tumor types.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the botensilimab and balstilimab clinical programs, expected trial initiations and regulatory plans, and the potential benefits of the combination therapy. Words such as “may,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “will,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those described under the “Risk Factors” section of Agenus’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Agenus cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this release, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

