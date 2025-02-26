AGBT Announces 2025 Next Gen Leadership Award Recipients for the General Meeting

MARCO ISLAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AGBTGM--Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 Next Gen Leadership Awards for the AGBT General Meeting. These awards recognize outstanding early-career scientists and graduate students who demonstrate exceptional promise in genomics and related fields.









The Next Gen Leadership Awards provide financial support for recipients to attend and present their research at the AGBT General Meeting, fostering professional development, networking, and collaboration.

The 2025 award recipients are:

Kimberley Billingsley, National Institutes of Health

Long-read sequencing of diverse brains and its impact on gene expression and methylation (Deferred to 2026)

National Institutes of Health (Deferred to 2026) Adrian P. Gomez, University of Hawaii at Manoa

DNA methylation markers in prostate cancer risk

University of Hawaii at Manoa Rachel Johnston, Zoo New England

Health genomics in ex situ populations of gorillas and other mammals

Zoo New England Rhina Kaur, Howard University College of Medicine

Methylation dysregulation and imprinting disorders

Howard University College of Medicine Tennille Leak-Johnson, Ph.D., Morehouse School of Medicine

Genetic resilience factors in type 2 diabetic nephropathy

Morehouse School of Medicine Yunhe Liu, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Spatial subtypes of cancer-associated fibroblasts revealed by spatial multi-omics

MD Anderson Cancer Center Jens Luebeck, University of California San Diego

AmpliconSuite: Characterizing extrachromosomal DNA in cancer

University of California San Diego Ethel Webi, University of Nairobi

Advancing Gene Editing Approaches for Theileria parva

University of Nairobi Anna E. Yaschenko, North Carolina State University

Using SynBio to analyze promoter architecture’s effect on gene expression

These awardees represent the next generation of genomics leaders, tackling challenges across biomedical and agricultural sciences. Their work spans synthetic biology, cancer omics, zoonomics, and precision health, reinforcing AGBT’s mission to drive genomic discovery and innovation.

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding researchers,” said Len Pennacchio, AGBT board member and chair of the Education Committee, senior scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. “Their work is shaping the future of genomics, and we look forward to their impact in advancing the field.”

The AGBT General Meeting is a premier global conference showcasing cutting-edge genomics research, technology, and interdisciplinary collaboration. By supporting emerging scientists, AGBT fosters a thriving and inclusive genomics ecosystem that accelerates discovery and real-world innovation.

For more information about the Next Gen Leadership Awards and the AGBT General Meeting, visit www.agbt.org.

About AGBT:

Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) provides a forum for the global genomics community to exchange ideas and advance the field across diverse disciplines.

Contacts



Media Contacts:

Carly Scaduto

carly@carlyscadutoconsulting.com

media@agbt.org