Africa and Europe Join Forces to Revolutionize RNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Production: MoU Signed Between EVA Pharma, DNA Script, Quantoom Biosciences

CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Africa’s EVA Pharma, France’s DNA Script, and Belgium’s Quantoom Biosciences have signed a Memorandum of Understanding today, on the sidelines of the 2nd Vaccine and Other Health Products Manufacturing Forum for African Union Member States, organized by Africa CDC and hosted by the Egyptian United Procurement Authority (UPA) in Cairo. This collaboration aims to develop the first ever digital-to-biologics, end-to-end mRNA production platform, focusing on nucleic acid-based vaccines and therapeutics, including mRNA and saRNA vaccines for both human and animal health.





The platform, taking place in Egypt, will integrate DNA Script’s enzymatic DNA synthesis technologies with Quantoom’s Ntensify® mRNA synthesis and Ncapsulate® formulation technologies, combined with EVA Pharma’s vaccine development, top notch GMP sterile manufacturing expertise and commercialization capabilities. The collaboration addresses critical market needs, including rapid responses to infectious diseases outbreaks and routine immunizations. The shared vision is to produce 100 million doses of RNA-based vaccines annually, fostering localization and strengthening regional autonomy in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This collaboration will focus on developing next generation saRNA-based vaccines, targeting both human and animal health under the One Health approach to create a stronger defense against zoonotic diseases at their source.

This initiative will contribute to achieve Africa CDC’s target of 60% local vaccine production by 2040 and Egypt’s ambitious goal to manufacture 385 million vaccine doses annually by 2030, establishing itself as a global leader in vaccine production. It also supports public health resilience and food security across Africa and the Middle East.

“This moment will reshape African and global health security as we know it,” said Dr. Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA Pharma, expressing his enthusiasm. “Our cross-continental collaboration will empower patients with next-generation, scalable, and versatile solutions that transform what once took years into a process achievable in weeks. This is not tomorrow’s promise, it is today’s reality: with an operational biologics manufacturing site producing 100 million vials and 1.5 billion doses of animal health vaccine already commercialized, we have the infrastructure to streamline vaccine production using groundbreaking mRNA technology and ensuring unparalleled safety.”

According to Marc Montserrat, CEO of DNA Script,

“Our collaboration with EVA Pharma and Univercells-Quantoom to implement our proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis technology directly supports the mission to accelerate vaccine development and delivery worldwide, and more broadly aligns with our vision to make biology programmable. By dramatically reducing the time needed to produce DNA templates, and by enabling the synthesis of longer and more complex DNA sequences, we’re helping ensure that innovative vaccine technology can reach those at highest risk during emerging epidemics more rapidly than ever before.”

José Castillo, CEO of Quantoom Biosciences, added: “This collaboration showcases the transformative power of combining complementary expertise across borders. Together, we are not only advancing RNA technologies but also addressing global health inequities by making life-saving vaccines and therapeutics accessible to underserved populations.”

Hala Audi, CEO of Unizima, echoed this sentiment: “EVA Pharma is already showing the world the power of investing in the biopharma sector to create health and wealth in Africa and the Middle East. We are proud to support the tech transfer of some of the best technology for DNA and RNA manufacturing to Egypt, as the next chapter in their growth.”

This MoU reflects a strong commitment to advance global health equity and foster sustainable biopharma development. By combining their strengths, the partners aim to deliver versatile, scalable, and impactful solutions. These will shape the future of healthcare in Egypt and beyond, while contributing to economic resilience and regional pandemic preparedness and response.

About EVA Pharma

EVA Pharma is dedicated to improving access to affordable, high-quality medicines around the world, focusing on three core pillars: innovation, development and sustainable access. The company leverages cutting-edge technology at two research centers bringing first-of-its-kind capabilities to the Middle East and Africa including mRNA research and development from AI prediction to biologic products.

With a 5,000-strong team of professionals, EVA Pharma produces more than one million healthcare products a day at four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which are internationally recognized for innovation, and have been approved by multiple regulatory agencies.

Guided by a relentless drive to ensure sustainable access to pressing yet unmet disease areas, the company’s product portfolio focuses on twelve therapeutic areas: Anti-infectives, metabolic health, bone, neuroscience, oncology, respiratory, gynecology, urology and andrology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, gastrointestinal tract, family medicine to meet both local and international demand.

EVA Pharma is one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the Middle East and Africa, with an extensive pan-African presence, while operating in more than 70 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.evapharma.com & https://www.evapharma.com/newsroom or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn & Instagram

About EVA Pharma’s mRNA Innovation Hub

EVA Pharma has notably focused on localizing innovation in recent years through investing in research infrastructure and financing. The company has established an in-house research and development footprint, including its mRNA Innovation Hub, which is fully equipped to handle the complete mRNA vaccine development lifecycle—from digital sequencing to final drug formulation. This includes antigen selection, protein engineering, mRNA construct design, process development, innovative formulation delivery systems, and analytical method development.

About DNA Script

DNA Script is at the forefront of transforming biological research through advanced enzymatic DNA synthesis technology. We provide pioneering solutions for DNA production, including our cutting-edge SYNTAX® DNA printer and our enzymatic synthesis technology that enables the production of longer and more complex DNA sequences. Our innovations are driving progress across critical scientific domains, including mRNA vaccine development, cell and gene therapy, and broader biomolecular research. By offering researchers unprecedented capabilities to synthesize high-quality DNA sequences, we are accelerating discoveries that have the potential to revolutionize healthcare, biotechnology, and scientific understanding. More info: www.dnascript.com.

About Quantoom Biosciences

Quantoom Biosciences is leading the revolution in mRNA- and saRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics by providing turnkey solutions for (sa)mRNA & LNP manufacturing. Its cutting-edge Ntensify® technology enables the production and purification of mRNA through a fully integrated, scalable system that combines processes, equipment, reagent mixes, and disposables. This solution supports the entire spectrum of mRNA production, from R&D to commercial manufacturing. Launched in 2023, Ntensify has already been widely adopted across multiple continents, showcasing its global appeal. Quantoom Biosciences is also developing the Ncapsulate® technology for mRNA-LNP formulation and purification, aiming to significantly increase the accessibility and affordability of mRNA-based drugs. Located in Belgium, Quantoom Biosciences thrives in a dynamic biotech ecosystem, driving innovation in mRNA production to make life-changing therapies available to everyone, everywhere. More info : www.quantoom.com.

About Unizima

Unizima is a trusted consultancy specialized in public and private partnerships for establishing bioproduction facilities and develop the workforce in emerging biotech ecosystems. As a partner to biopharma manufacturers, governments, and global health agencies, Unizima enables the sustainable production of biologics—including vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant protein. From project inception to technology transfer and training, Unizima integrates all necessary elements to bring biomanufacturing initiatives to life. More info: www.unizima.com.

Disclosure Statement

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes”, “estimates,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, “plans”, “continue”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “target”, “seek” or “should”, and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

