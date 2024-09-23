AffyImmune Appoints Drs. Rick Rutter and Jorge Nieva to Board of Directors

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CART--AffyImmune Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing its novel, first-in-class ICAM-1 targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Rick Rutter, Ph.D., and Jorge Nieva, M.D., to its Board of Directors. The addition of these distinguished leaders in clinical development and manufacturing strengthens AffyImmune’s commitment to advancing its AIC100 program in advanced thyroid cancers and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).





“AffyImmune is nearing completion of our Phase 1 trial and advancing toward determining the recommended Phase 2 dose in thyroid cancers, while defining the path for NSCLC. Expanding the board to include Rick and Jorge cannot be timelier. Not only will they bring decades of experience in their respective domains, they will also strengthen the board’s ability to steer and govern strategic matters. The management team and board will work closely together to deliver lifesaving cancer therapeutics for patients who currently have no effective treatments,” said Simone Song, Chairwoman, AffyImmune.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rick and Jorge to our board at such an important time for AffyImmune, as we advance our CAR T cell product candidate AIC100 towards registrational studies for advanced thyroid cancers, and plan for our Phase 1 trial for non-small cell lung cancer,” said Daniel Janse, CEO, AffyImmune. “Their insight and counsel as members of our board will be invaluable as we validate a commercially robust CAR T cell manufacturing process and focus our NSCLC clinical strategy on patients that will receive the greatest benefit from AIC100.”

Rick Rutter, Ph.D., brings over 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, with a deep expertise in CMC regulatory strategy and drug product manufacturing. Dr. Rutter has held several key positions, including Executive Vice President of Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences at Pfizer. He currently serves as an expert consultant and advises both public and private companies on CMC and supply chain management.

Jorge Nieva, M.D., is Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California and Section Head of Lung and Head/Neck Tumors at the Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. He served as a standing member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Oncology Drug Advisory Committee from 2021-2024. Dr. Nieva’s clinical research teams have been recognized for excellence in the conduct of clinical trials from the National Cancer Institute and the American Association of Oncology Research.

“I am delighted to join AffyImmune’s Board and to work with the management team to bring industry-best CMC and supply chain practices, and ready AIC100 for registrational trials and commercial launch,” said Dr. Rutter. “I look forward to sharing my insights and supporting the company as it delivers timely and high-quality autologous CAR T cell products to advanced thyroid cancer and NSCLC patients with significant unmet medical need.”

“Joining AffyImmune’s Board of Directors is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the expansion of AIC100 beyond advanced thyroid cancers, into larger indications such as NSCLC,” said Dr. Nieva. “I look forward to working alongside such a dedicated team to drive forward their innovative CAR T therapies. AffyImmune’s technology has the unique potential to broadly revolutionize treatment for patients with solid tumors.”

About AffyImmune Therapeutics

AffyImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a first-in-class, ICAM-1 targeting and affinity-tuned LFA-1 binder CAR T therapy to transform the lives of patients with advanced solid cancers. The Company’s proprietary technology utilizing ICAM-1/LFA-1 interaction can potentially address the critical CAR T challenges such as toxicity, antigen loss, T-cell trafficking and exhaustion, while also allowing in vivo tracking of the CAR T cells. Its lead candidate, AIC100, is currently in a Phase 1 study to treat patients with advanced thyroid cancers, including advanced differentiated thyroid cancer and anaplastic thyroid cancer. AffyImmune is developing a focused pipeline in ICAM-1-positive cancers with high unmet medical need. AffyImmune is based in Natick, MA. For more information, visit www.affyimmune.com.

