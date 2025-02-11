Aegis Sciences Corporation Launches Innovative Dashboard to Track Novel Psychoactive Substances Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Sciences Corporation, a leader in toxicology and healthcare services, is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking data visualization dashboard designed to provide real-time insights into the presence of novel psychoactive substances (NPS) across the United States. This new interactive tool empowers clinicians, public health officials, policymakers, and the public with critical data to address the evolving landscape of synthetic and designer drugs.





Novel psychoactive substances (NPS) are synthetic compounds that mimic the effects of traditional illicit or prescription drugs. These substances, often marketed as “designer drugs” or “legal highs,” pose significant clinical challenges due to their unpredictable effects and potential for severe adverse events and overdose. The rapid and steady introduction of new synthetic substances, which are not detectible by conventional testing methods, have compounded these challenges.

Since 2020, Aegis Sciences Corporation has provided industry-leading NPS testing to help clinicians better understand drug use patterns and deliver informed care. This commitment includes bi-annual updates to our NPS test menu, ensuring alignment with the latest recommendations from the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education (CFSRE) and the Society of Forensic Toxicologists (SOFT).

This industry-leading tool offers a unique real-time visual representation of definitive testing results from the millions of specimens analyzed by Aegis. Users can explore data at both national and state levels, highlighting the prevalence and distribution of high-risk substances that are causing significant morbidity and mortality in U.S. communities.

“This dashboard represents a significant advancement in data dissemination regarding circulation of high-risk substances,” said Josh Schrecker, Sr. Director of Clinical Affairs at Aegis Sciences Corporation. “By making this data accessible, we aim to enhance awareness, support informed decision-making, and foster collaborative efforts to combat the dangers associated with novel psychoactive substances.”

“We are thrilled this vital resource will provide a new level of transparency and public health awareness,” said Dr. Rebecca Heltsley, Senior Vice President, Research & Development at Aegis Sciences Corporation. “As the landscape of emerging drugs evolves rapidly, our commitment to delivering timely and actionable data remains steadfast.”

The NPS insights dashboard is now available at www.aegislabs.com/npsinsights.

About Aegis Sciences Corporation

Founded in 1990, Aegis Sciences Corporation is a laboratory sciences company based in Nashville, Tenn., that provides science-driven testing and consulting services for clients such as health care providers, pharmaceutical companies, professional and amateur sports organizations, leading college and university athletic programs, Fortune 500 corporations, and government agencies throughout the United States.

Contacts



Stephanie Protz

Manager, Marketing Communications

Aegis Sciences Corporation

stephanie.protz@aegislabs.com

412.818.4208