Advita Ortho Acquires Bauer Innovations’ Patent Applications for Unique Shoulder Arthroplasty Technologies, Strengthening Advita’s Expanding Shoulder Portfolio

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, announced today it has obtained three novel intellectual property applications from Bauer Innovations that expand Advita's growing Equinoxe® Shoulder System portfolio, extending its capabilities to treat patients with glenoid bone loss using reverse total shoulder arthroplasty (rTSA).

These unique technologies will facilitate new advances in reverse shoulder arthroplasty implant design. Advita intends to implement these patents to design new reverse shoulder glenoid baseplates that better support orthopedic surgeons when performing revision shoulder arthroplasty by improving glenoid fixation in patients with central vault defects and uncontained glenoid defects.

"This important acquisition will help expand Advita's portfolio of innovative Equinoxe Shoulder System solutions, allowing us to develop a next-generation rTSA glenoid revision baseplate system that enables surgeons to treat their most difficult glenoid bone loss patients in a more efficient manner," said Chris Roche, Advita's Senior Vice President of Extremities. "This investment facilitates development of a revision rTSA glenoid baseplate that will be able to address practically any size or shape glenoid defect, using an off-the-shelf component."

"Bauer Innovations and I share Advita's vision for a comprehensive solution for glenoid defects encountered during revision surgery," said Greg Bauer, MD, of Bauer Innovations. "My experience during these procedures inspired the development of the intellectual property; I felt we needed something between standard implants with bone grafts and custom implants. I am proud of what Bauer Innovations developed, and we are excited to continue that work with Advita and utilize this intellectual property to commercialize a novel revision glenoid system that will help surgeons treat their most challenging patients with glenoid bone loss."

The acquisition further solidifies Advita's portfolio of shoulder technologies as the company continues investing in solutions that combine innovative implant design with intelligent technologies.

For more information, visit www.advita.com.

About Advita Ortho



Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Bauer Innovations



Bauer Innovations is a family-owned company in which each member has made meaningful contributions to the development of novel intellectual property such as its revision baseplate system and related technologies. The company was founded to identify unmet clinical needs and develop practical, innovative solutions that can improve surgical care.

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SOURCE Advita Ortho, LLC