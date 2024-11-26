Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Size to hit $23,440.7 Million by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global adoptive cell therapy market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4,932.5 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 23,440.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the adoptive cell therapy market is attributed to rising incidence of cancer globally and increasing adoption of cell-based cancer immunotherapy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and was responsible for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.

Furthermore, growing research in CAR T-cell therapy for applications other than hematologic cancers is also a major factor driving market growth. For instance, in January 2022, researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center published results of a Phase 1 clinical trial studying the safety and efficacy of CAR T cells targeting mesothelin antigen in treating advanced solid tumors.

Market Trends:

Increasing research for development of CAR-T therapies for solid tumors represents a key trend in the adoptive cell therapy market. Traditionally, CAR T-cell therapies have focused on hematological cancers. However, companies are now directing efforts towards developing these therapies against various solid tumors. For example, in January 2022, Celyad Oncology announced data from phase 1b KEYNOTE-B79 clinical trial of CYAD-101 for metastatic colorectal cancer.

Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $4,932.5 million Estimated Value by 2030 $23,440.7 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% Historical Data 2017–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing research and development for adoptive cell therapy • Rising prevalence of cancer • Increasing product approvals Restraints & Challenges • Side effect associated with adoptive cell therapy