Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Size to hit $23,440.7 Million by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global adoptive cell therapy market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4,932.5 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 23,440.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030.
The growth of the adoptive cell therapy market is attributed to rising incidence of cancer globally and increasing adoption of cell-based cancer immunotherapy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and was responsible for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.
Furthermore, growing research in CAR T-cell therapy for applications other than hematologic cancers is also a major factor driving market growth. For instance, in January 2022, researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center published results of a Phase 1 clinical trial studying the safety and efficacy of CAR T cells targeting mesothelin antigen in treating advanced solid tumors.
Market Trends:
Increasing research for development of CAR-T therapies for solid tumors represents a key trend in the adoptive cell therapy market. Traditionally, CAR T-cell therapies have focused on hematological cancers. However, companies are now directing efforts towards developing these therapies against various solid tumors. For example, in January 2022, Celyad Oncology announced data from phase 1b KEYNOTE-B79 clinical trial of CYAD-101 for metastatic colorectal cancer.
Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Revenue in 2022
|
$4,932.5 million
|
Estimated Value by 2030
|
$23,440.7 million
|
Growth Rate
|
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.5%
|
Historical Data
|
2017–2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2022–2030
|
Forecast Units
|
Value (USD Million/Billion)
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Type, By Application, By End User
|
Geographies Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
|
Growth Drivers
|
• Increasing research and development for adoptive cell therapy
• Rising prevalence of cancer
• Increasing product approvals
|
Restraints & Challenges
|
• Side effect associated with adoptive cell therapy
Major players in
the adoptive cell therapy market are focusing on developing next-generation
cell therapies through increased investments in R&D. For instance, Novartis
invested over US$ 700 million to develop Kymriah, the first FDA-approved CAR-T
cell therapy drug. In addition, various government organizations and private
foundations are also funding research on cell therapies. Key Market
Takeaways The global
adoptive cell therapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 21.5% during
the forecast period 2022-2030, owing to the rising prevalence of cancer
worldwide. On the basis of
target antigen, CD19 segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounted
for over 30% market share in 2022 due to high success rates of CD19 CAR T-cell
therapies in blood cancer. By application,
diffuse large B-cell lymphoma segment is expected to dominate the market, owing
to large patient pool and presence of approved CAR T-cell therapies for this
indication. On the basis of
region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast
period. This is due to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and FDA
approval of major CAR T-cell therapies in the U.S. Competitor
Insights - Bluebird Bio - Intellia
Therapeutics - Noile-Immune
Biotech - Celgene
Corporation - Bellicum
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Novartis
International AG - Celyad Recent
Development: In October
2023, The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, India's equivalent
of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, authorized NexCAR19 as the country's
first CAR-T cell therapy. Ask For
By Type: By Application: By End User: By Region:
T cell therapy market is estimated
to be valued at US$ 2.26 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of
20.9 % during the forecast period (2022-2030). The global T-cell
lymphoma market is estimated
to be valued at US$ 1,627.1 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR
of 9.8% over the forecast period (2021-2028). The Global Compounding
Chemotherapy Market size was
valued at US$ 5.29 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 7.41 Bn by 2030,
The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor market is estimated to be valued at USD 52.51 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 170.01 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2024 to 2031.
The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,444.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
The trial results demonstrated that CYAD-101 can be administered safely and induce anti-tumor activity in patients with mCRC. Rising number of ongoing clinical trials evaluating CAR T-cell therapies for various solid tumors such as ovarian cancer, brain cancer, and lung cancer is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Opportunities:
Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the WHO, cancer burden is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. The rising incidence of various cancers such as blood cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer is expected to drive the demand for adoptive cell therapy during the forecast period.
Major players in the adoptive cell therapy market are focusing on developing next-generation cell therapies through increased investments in R&D. For instance, Novartis invested over US$ 700 million to develop Kymriah, the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy drug. In addition, various government organizations and private foundations are also funding research on cell therapies.
Key Market Takeaways
The global adoptive cell therapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030, owing to the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.
On the basis of target antigen, CD19 segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounted for over 30% market share in 2022 due to high success rates of CD19 CAR T-cell therapies in blood cancer.
By application, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to large patient pool and presence of approved CAR T-cell therapies for this indication.
On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and FDA approval of major CAR T-cell therapies in the U.S.
Competitor Insights
- Bluebird Bio
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Noile-Immune Biotech
- Celgene Corporation
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- Celyad
Recent Development:
In October 2023, The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, India's equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, authorized NexCAR19 as the country's first CAR-T cell therapy.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Type:
By Application:
By End User:
By Region:
