Adolore BioTherapeutics to Present at BioSparkVA Pitch Event

Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc., (“Adolore” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing transformational opioid-free intracellularly-delivered treatments for chronic pain, today announced that Roy C. Levitt, MD, the Company’s founder and Executive Chairman, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Professor, University of Miami, and Principal Investigator of a NIH, NINDS, HEAL UH3 Award will present at BioSparkVA’s BioSpark Pitch Event, hosted by CVILLE Biohub and Cooley, being held Thursday, September 26, 2024 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

There is a paucity of safe, efficacious non-opioid analgesic treatments for chronic pain, creating a large and very urgent unmet medical need. Dr. Levitt will present Adolore’s innovative CA8* chronic pain therapeutic (*carbonic anhydrase-8 like analgesic peptides, CA8 variants), and its cutting-edge technology using disease-free, nontoxic rdHSV vectors. The company currently has two therapeutic programs in development, including chronic pain caused by erythromelalgia, which is an orphan disease (ADB-101), and Adolore’s lead program (ADB-102) treating patients with chronic pain caused by moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis. Based on compelling preclinical data, the Company is progressing these programs toward IND filings and first-in-human clinical studies. These CA8* pain therapies were licensed in 2023 by Adolore from the University of Miami, Miami, FL. The rdHSV intracellular biotherapeutics delivery technology was licensed by Adolore from the University of Pittsburgh, also in 2023.

The Company’s development program for the treatment of chronic pain due to knee osteoarthritis is supported by the NIH/NINDS HEAL UH3 Award to the University of Miami that funds all formal pre-clinical GLP/GMP/GCP development work through a first-in-human clinical study in patients, which is expected to commence in 2026.

About Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel non-opioid therapies for treating chronic pain and other pain and nervous system conditions or disorders. The Company’s chronic pain treatment platform comprises two highly innovative technologies: our CA8* analgesic peptides, and our cutting-edge, disease-free, nontoxic rdHSV-vector-based intracellular biotherapeutics delivery technology. Our best-in-class programs are long-acting, localized treatments that are opioid-free, Disease Modifying Anti-Pain therapies (DMAPs).

The Company’s two current CA8* DMAP programs are in preclinical development for treating patients suffering from erythromelalgia, a life-long heritable chronic pain condition representing an orphan drug disease with no approved therapy; and patients suffering with chronic pain due to moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis, which affects a large number of patients that are often treated with opioids due to the lack of good alternatives, thus contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.

