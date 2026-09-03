Adneuris Therapeutics to Present at PAINWeek 2026

Adneuris will share new abuse potential data for cebranopadol that demonstrates that its abuse potential may be lower than schedule IV pain drugs

Previously announced Phase 3 studies have demonstrated that the Company’s lead investigational therapy, cebranopadol, has the potential to treat acute pain as well as oxycodone

Together, these results demonstrate that cebranopadol has the potential to offer a better risk-benefit balance for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain as Adneuris advances toward a planned New Drug Application (NDA) submission this year

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adneuris Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tris Pharma advancing a new kind of pain medicine, today announced its participation in PAINWeek 2026, taking place September 8-11 in Las Vegas, NV. The Company will be hosting a product theater presentation and share new abuse potential data for its lead investigational therapy, cebranopadol, through an oral presentation. The conference will mark the Company’s first appearance at a major medical meeting under the Adneuris name since its July 2026 launch as Tris Pharma’s dedicated pain-focused subsidiary.

Cebranopadol is a first-in-class, investigational dual-NMR (nociceptin/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) and µ-opioid peptide (MOP) receptors) agonist being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. At PAINWeek, Adneuris will highlight clinical results from two Phase 3 studies as well as new findings evaluating the abuse potential of cebranopadol. Taken together, these findings show that cebranopadol has the potential to deliver a more favorable risk-benefit profile for patients experiencing moderate-to-severe acute pain. As Adneuris moves closer to a planned New Drug Application (NDA) submission later this year, this body of evidence reinforces confidence in cebranopadol's differentiated approach and its potential to address a significant unmet need in pain management.

Details of the product theater presentation include:

Title: Dual NOP/MOP Receptor Agonism – from Novel Mechanism to Clinical Applications and Considerations

Dual NOP/MOP Receptor Agonism – from Novel Mechanism to Clinical Applications and Considerations Presenters: Sergey M. Motov, MD, FAAEM and Mark P. Garofoli, PharmD, MBA, BCGP, CPE, CTTS

Sergey M. Motov, MD, FAAEM and Mark P. Garofoli, PharmD, MBA, BCGP, CPE, CTTS Date/Time: Tuesday, September 8 th , 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT

Tuesday, September 8 , 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT Location: Brera Room; lunch will be served





Details of the oral and poster presentations include:

Presentation Title: Abuse Potential Assessment of Cebranopadol, a Novel Dual Nociceptin (NOP) and Mu Opioid (MOP) Receptor (NMR) Agonist: Implications for Scheduling

Abuse Potential Assessment of Cebranopadol, a Novel Dual Nociceptin (NOP) and Mu Opioid (MOP) Receptor (NMR) Agonist: Implications for Scheduling Format: Oral presentation

Oral presentation Presenters: Jim Potenziano, PhD, Chief Science and Development Officer, Adneuris Therapeutics; Joseph C. Grieco, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Development, Adneuris Therapeutics; David S. Fam, PharmD, Director, Medical Communications and Publications, Adneuris Therapeutics; Marc Lesnick, PhD; Megan Shram, PhD; Glen Apseloff, MD

Jim Potenziano, PhD, Chief Science and Development Officer, Adneuris Therapeutics; Joseph C. Grieco, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Development, Adneuris Therapeutics; David S. Fam, PharmD, Director, Medical Communications and Publications, Adneuris Therapeutics; Marc Lesnick, PhD; Megan Shram, PhD; Glen Apseloff, MD Date/Time: Thursday, September 10 th , 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM PDT

Thursday, September 10 , 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM PDT Location: EOL Stage

EOL Stage Poster #: 57

57 Presentation Title: Results of Cebranopadol, a First-in-Class, Dual NOP/MOP Receptor Agonist for Acute Pain After Abdominoplasty and Bunionectomy

Results of Cebranopadol, a First-in-Class, Dual NOP/MOP Receptor Agonist for Acute Pain After Abdominoplasty and Bunionectomy Format: Poster presentation

Poster presentation Presenters: David S. Fam, PharmD, Director, Medical Communications and Publications, Adneuris Therapeutics; Joseph C. Grieco, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Development, Adneuris Therapeutics; Todd Bertoch, MD; Megan Shram, PhD; Harold Minkowitz, MD

David S. Fam, PharmD, Director, Medical Communications and Publications, Adneuris Therapeutics; Joseph C. Grieco, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Development, Adneuris Therapeutics; Todd Bertoch, MD; Megan Shram, PhD; Harold Minkowitz, MD Date/Time: Thursday, September 10 th , 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM PDT

Thursday, September 10 , 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM PDT Poster #: 84





Healthcare professionals attending PAINWeek are invited to visit the Adneuris booth (#313) to learn more about cebranopadol and the Company’s approach to advancing potential treatment options for patients with moderate-to-severe pain.

Following PAINWeek, Adneuris will also attend the World Institute of Pain (WIP) Congress, taking place September 19–21, 2026, in Mexico City, where members of the team will be available to meet with attendees.

About Adneuris Therapeutics

Adneuris Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tris Pharma, is dedicated to developing new therapies for people living with pain. Guided by a patient-first approach, the company is focused on advancing innovative science with the goal of improving pain management and addressing unmet patient needs. Adneuris is committed to helping shape the future of pain care through research, collaboration, and a focus on delivering meaningful treatment options.

For more information, visit https://adneuris.com/.

About Tris Pharma, Inc.

Tris Pharma, Inc. is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical commercial-stage company that is applying drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain, and disorders of the central nervous system into advanced, targeted drug delivery. Tris markets a portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated near-term drug candidates.

For more information, visit www.trispharma.com.

About Cebranopadol

Cebranopadol is a first-in-class investigational therapy that targets two key receptors, the nociceptin/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) and µ-opioid peptide (MOP) receptors (a dual-NMR agonist), for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain, as well as opioid use disorder (OUD). Studied in over 34 clinical trials in more than 2,400 subjects, cebranopadol's profile has been well characterized in pain management studies, demonstrating positive clinical results in acute pain, chronic pain and diabetic neuropathic pain with a favorable safety profile. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to cebranopadol for chronic low back pain, and if approved, it has the potential to become the first dual-NMR agonist to provide robust pain relief with a reduced risk of dependence, respiratory depression, or abuse potential than selective MOP agonists such as oxycodone.

Cebranopadol's novel mechanism of action also has potential in treating patients with substance use disorders (SUDs). The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded Tris a five-year grant of up to $16.6 million to study cebranopadol's potential to treat OUDs and SUDs.

Contact:

Cheryl Patnick

Tris Pharma

732-823-4940

Media Contact:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

MHawtin@lifescicomms.com