ADLM welcomes Dr. H. Timothy Hsiao as chief scientific officer

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) is pleased to announce that H. Timothy Hsiao, PhD, CSAP, has been named chief scientific officer for the organization, effective July 21.

Dr. Hsiao brings more than 15 years of experience leading scientific programs and strategy across the federal government, nonprofit sector, and scientific societies, with a focus on diagnostics and data-driven healthcare. Most recently, he served as principal advisor and senior innovation strategy and management advisor through an Avantiqor contract providing systems engineering and technical assistance to the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. In this capacity, he advised on the development of national-scale innovation programs and evaluated emerging technologies in advanced diagnostics and data science, including microfluidic liquid biopsy, quantum sensing, multimodal data integration, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

Before that, Dr. Hsiao served as chief scientific officer and head of research strategy and alliances at the Solve ME/CFS Initiative. In that role, he led scientific strategy for precision medicine, diagnostics, and clinical research in myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). He also directed a real-world data platform and established research partnerships with academic institutions and industry.

Earlier, Dr. Hsiao served as director of the department of scientific affairs at the American Society for Radiation Oncology, where he led scientific programming and research partnerships. He also held several roles at the National Institutes of Health, including program director at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, where he oversaw approximately $50 million in federal investments supporting clinical and translational research infrastructure and workforce development.

Dr. Hsiao holds a PhD in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University, an MSc in biochemical research from Imperial College London, and a BSc from National Chung-Hsing University.

In his role at ADLM, Dr. Hsiao will serve on the executive leadership team and guide the association's scientific strategy, programs, and partnerships. He will work with ADLM's volunteer leaders, members, and staff to strengthen the association's scientific agenda, expand education in emerging areas of laboratory medicine, and turn advances in diagnostics and data science into programs that members can use in practice to improve patient care.

"Dr. Hsiao brings the scientific depth and strategic experience ADLM needs at a time when data science and new diagnostic technologies are reshaping laboratory medicine," said ADLM CEO Melanie J. Wells. "His experience building partnerships across government, academia, industry, and the nonprofit sector will help ADLM strengthen the role of laboratory medicine professionals and advance the science that improves clinical decision-making and patient care."

"ADLM's members are central to the future of healthcare because they generate the evidence, insight, and expertise that clinicians and patients rely on every day," Dr. Hsiao said. "I am honored to join ADLM and look forward to working with its members, volunteer leaders, and staff to advance scientific programs that connect laboratory innovation with real-world impact for patients and the public."

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)



Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

Christine DeLong



ADLM



Director, Editorial and Media Relations



(p) 202.835.8722



cdelong@myadlm.org

Bill Malone



ADLM



Senior Director, Strategic Communications



(p) 202.835.8756



bmalone@myadlm.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adlm-welcomes-dr-h-timothy-hsiao-as-chief-scientific-officer-302819686.html

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)