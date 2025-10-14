Adlai Nortye to Present Short Talk at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

SINGAPORE and NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. and HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANL) (the “Company” or “Adlai Nortye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that it will deliver an oral presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, held from October 22-26, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract title: Discovery of AN4035: A novel CEACAM5-targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC) armed with a proprietary pan-RAS(ON) inhibitor payload, designed to broaden the therapeutic window

Date and Time: Saturday, October 25, 2025; 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM ET

Session Title: Spotlight on Proffered Papers 3: Novel Therapeutic Agents

Location: Level 3, Ballroom AB, Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA

The Company will issue a further press release detailing the scientific rationale and data highlights for AN4035 once the abstract is made public on the AACR portal on October 22, 2025

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ: ANL) is a global clinical-stage company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, with global R&D centers in the U.S. and China. We are advancing a portfolio of innovative drug candidates across two key therapeutic areas: next-generation PD-1/L1 modulation, including AN8025, a multifunctional fusion protein designed to modulate both T cells and antigen-presenting cells, and AN4005, a first-in-class oral small-molecule PD-L1 inhibitor; and RAS-targeted therapies, including AN9025, an oral pan-RAS(ON) inhibitor with potential to address multiple RAS-driven cancers, and AN4035, a novel CEACAM5-targeting antibody-drug conjugate armed with a potent pan-RAS(ON) inhibitor payload.

Forward-Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets” and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements.

The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; the Company’s ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; whether the clinical trial results will be predictive of real-world results; the Company’s receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of the Company’s therapeutic candidates; the Company’s ability to establish, manage, and maintain corporate collaborations, as well as the ability of its collaborators to execute on their development and commercialization plans; the implementation of the Company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of the Company’s expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the PRC and United States or elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Company contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@adlainortye.com