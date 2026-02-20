Adiuvo Diagnostic’s Indian Patent No. 323440 has been revoked by India’s Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM)

MolecuLight Victorious in its Efforts to Prove Adiuvo Diagnostics Private Ltd. Did Not Merit a Patent

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight® Corp., the global leader in real-time detection of elevated bacterial loads in wounds through point-of-care fluorescence imaging, is pleased to announce that India's Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) awarded a complete victory to MolecuLight in the Post Grant Opposition filed by MolecuLight, challenging the patentability of Adiuvo Diagnostic's Indian Patent No. IN323440 ("the '440 Patent"), directed to "A DEVICE AND A SYSTEM FOR DETECTION OF TIME DEPENDENT MULTI-SPECTRAL FLUORESCENCE RESPONSE OF PATHOGENS."

The decision declares all claims of the '440 Patent unpatentable and orders the cancellation of Adiuvo's '440 patent. Amongst the prior art deemed by the CGPDM to render the '440 Patent unpatentable is a patent application licensed to MolecuLight that lists MolecuLight's Founder, Dr. Ralph DaCosta, as the sole inventor.

MolecuLight's robust global patent portfolio includes more than 180 patents and registrations related to essential technologies for capturing real-time fluorescence images, including those of bacteria and tissues, using portable handheld systems at the point-of-care. These patents encompass a wide range of point-of-care white light and fluorescence imaging solutions that include elements such as drapes (DarkDrapes®) for attachment to the imaging device, components of the user interface, and aspects connected to the image processing and display.

"Our MolecuLight i:X® and DX® devices inform wound care decisions for thousands of clinicians worldwide thanks to MolecuLight's significant investments in technology development and clinical validation," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "MolecuLight is committed to protecting these investments in R&D, and to bringing novel technologies to clinicians for the ultimate benefit of improved patient care. We respect the patent systems in place around the world that help protect our and others' technologies, and we do not seek patent protection on previously known technology."

The MolecuLight i:X and DX are FDA Class II medical devices with CE and Health Canada approvals for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds and are clinically validated to improve diagnostic confidence, optimize workflow efficiency, and support better patient outcomes. With the most extensive published clinical evidence in this field, including over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications involving more than 3500 patients worldwide and multiple randomized control trials, MolecuLight's i:X and DX technologies are integrated into standard clinical practice by leading wound care facilities globally.

About MolecuLight Corp.

MolecuLight is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX® wound imaging devices. These class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds also provide thermal imaging and accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

