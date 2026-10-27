AdipoPharma Advances PATAS into Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

- First participants with Type 2 diabetes dosed in multiple ascending dose (MAD) study evaluating AdipoPharma’s first-in-class insulin sensitizer

- Advancement follows successful completion of the single ascending dose (SAD) phase, where PATAS was well tolerated with no serious adverse events

STRASBOURG — AdipoPharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that target adipocyte dysfunction to treat metabolic diseases, today announced the initiation of Phase 1B of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PATAS. The first participants have been enrolled and dosed in the multiple ascending dose portion of the study, which is being conducted in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

PATAS is a first-in-class insulin sensitizer designed to restore healthy adipose tissue function by re-establishing normal glucose handling in the white adipocyte and subsequently improving whole-body insulin sensitivity. The Phase 1 clinical program is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of PATAS.

"While today’s standard-of-care therapies have made strides in managing glycemic symptoms and weight, directly reversing the underlying cellular driver of insulin resistance remains one of the largest unaddressed markets in cardiometabolic medicine," said Vincent Marion, MSc., Ph.D., President and CEO of AdipoPharma. “With PATAS, we are pioneering a first-in-class modality designed to restore systemic insulin sensitivity at its source. The favorable safety and tolerability profile demonstrated in our completed Phase 1 single ascending dose study de-risks our clinical foundation and positions us strongly as we advance toward our 2027 data readout with Type 2 diabetic patients.”

A Novel Approach to Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes continues to progress and to affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide, driving ongoing demand for therapies that address the underlying causes of the disease. Unlike many therapies that focus primarily on managing the symptoms of Type 2 diabetes, PATAS is designed to address insulin resistance by restoring normal glucose handling in the adipose tissue. AdipoPharma's approach centers on adipocytes, or fat cells, which play a critical role in regulating whole-body insulin sensitivity. “It is important to realize that it is not only the quantity of fat in your body that counts, but also its quality,” said Vincent Marion, MSc., Ph.D., President and CEO of AdipoPharma. When these cells become dysfunctional, systemic insulin resistance is likely to follow, often with detrimental effects throughout the body.

Vincent Marion adds, "As we continue advancing PATAS through clinical development, we look forward to generating the critical data that will help inform the program's future development and potential strategic opportunities.”

About AdipoPharma

AdipoPharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class, peptide-based therapeutics that target the root cause of insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes, and related cardiometabolic disorders. By harnessing a deep understanding of adipocyte biology, the company is developing disease-modifying medicines designed to restore physiological glucose uptake and metabolic function directly within fat cells.

www.adipopharma.com.