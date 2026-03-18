SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Adagene’s Muzastotug (ADG126) to be Highlighted in Two Presentations at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA

March 18, 2026 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene or the Company”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced that muzastotug will be highlighted in two poster presentations at this year’s AACR Meeting, taking place April 17-22 in San Diego, CA.

The following abstracts have been selected for presentation at AACR 2026:

Title: Ph1b evaluation of ADG126 (muzastotug, an anti-CTLA-4 masking antibody) pembrolizumab (Pembro) IO doublet in combination with fruquintinib (Fruq) in advanced and metastatic microsatellite stable colorectal cancer
Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress
Session Start: April 20, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pacific Time
Location: Poster Section 51
Poster Board Number: 14
Abstract Presentation Number: CT083

Title: Results from the phase 1b/2 Morpheus Liver study in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC): Muzastotug (ADG126: masked anti-CTLA-4 Ab) combination arm
Session Title: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials
Session Start: April 20, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pacific Time
Location: Poster Section 50
Poster Board Number: 14
Abstract Presentation Number: CT054

About Adagene
Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.
Adagene’s lead clinical program, muzastotug (ADG126), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody with FDA Fast Track designation that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. Muzastotug is currently in Phase 1b/2 and Phase 2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multi-specific T-cell engagers.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.
Follow Adagene on WeChatLinkedIn and X.

SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

Investor Contacts:

Raymond Tam
raymond_tam@adagene.com

Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


Southern California China Events Cancer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cambridge, USA - 8 July 2025. Pfizer office entrance with logo on a modern glass building, surrounded by greenery.
Breast cancer
Pfizer’s Ibrance Heir Reduces Risk of Death in Phase 2 Breast Cancer Test
March 17, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Two hands locked in a handshake cut by a pair of scissors, symbolizing a severed relationship or partnership. Black and white collage illustration on paper textured background
Deals
Astellas Divorces CytomX Despite Positive Phase 1 Data for Antibody Platform
March 17, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Downtown Cityscape Los Angeles, California, USA
Job Trends
The Next Cambridge? LA Sets Its Sights Higher
March 12, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Abstract collage of Statue of Liberty, temple and money
China
Lilly Pumps $3B Into China To Boost Supply of Weight Loss Pill
March 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac