Adagene’s Muzastotug (ADG126) to be Highlighted in Two Presentations at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene or the Company”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced that muzastotug will be highlighted in two poster presentations at this year’s AACR Meeting, taking place April 17-22 in San Diego, CA.

The following abstracts have been selected for presentation at AACR 2026:

Title: Ph1b evaluation of ADG126 (muzastotug, an anti-CTLA-4 masking antibody) pembrolizumab (Pembro) IO doublet in combination with fruquintinib (Fruq) in advanced and metastatic microsatellite stable colorectal cancer

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress

Session Start: April 20, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pacific Time

Location: Poster Section 51

Poster Board Number: 14

Abstract Presentation Number: CT083

Title: Results from the phase 1b/2 Morpheus Liver study in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC): Muzastotug (ADG126: masked anti-CTLA-4 Ab) combination arm

Session Title: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials

Session Start: April 20, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pacific Time

Location: Poster Section 50

Poster Board Number: 14

Abstract Presentation Number: CT054

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.

Adagene’s lead clinical program, muzastotug (ADG126), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody with FDA Fast Track designation that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. Muzastotug is currently in Phase 1b/2 and Phase 2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multi-specific T-cell engagers.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.

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SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

Investor Contacts:

Raymond Tam

raymond_tam@adagene.com

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com