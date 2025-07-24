SUBSCRIBE
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche continues strong momentum with 7% growth (CER) in the first half of 2025

July 24, 2025 | 
24 min read


Basel, 24 July 2025

  • Group sales grew by 7%1 at constant exchange rates (CER; 4% in CHF), driven by strong demand for medicines.
  • Pharmaceuticals Division sales rose by 10% (6% in CHF), with Phesgo (breast cancer), Xolair (food allergies), Hemlibra (haemophilia A), Vabysmo (severe eye diseases) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) being the top growth drivers.
  • Diagnostics Division sales were stable (-3% in CHF) as strong demand for pathology solutions and blood screening tests offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.
  • Core operating profit increased by 11% (6% in CHF), driven by higher sales and effective cost management.
  • Core earnings per share showed significant growth of 12% (8% in CHF); IFRS net income jumped by 23% (17% in CHF).
  • Outlook for 2025 confirmed.
  • Highlights:
    • US approval for Susvimo for diabetic retinopathy, a potentially blinding eye disease
    • EU approval for Itovebi for a type of advanced breast cancer and  Evrysdi tablet for spinal muscular atrophy
    • CHMP recommendation for EU label update for Phesgo for breast cancer to allow at-home administration
    • Advancement of key molecules into phase III development: prasinezumab for early-stage Parkinsonߴs disease and zosurabalpin for life-threatening bacterial infections
    • Positive data on several therapies: Lunsumio and Polivy combination and Columvi for blood cancer, Tecentriq for lung cancer, Itovebi and Perjeta for breast cancer and fenebrutinib for multiple sclerosis and NXT007 for haemophilia A
    • Introduction of innovative Elecsys PRO-C3 test to improve precision in evaluating liver fibrosis severity
    • Announcement of new collaboration with Broad Clinical Labs to accelerate adoption of cutting-edge SBX sequencing technology
    • US approval for VENTANA MET (SP44) RxDx Assay as the first companion diagnostic to identify a form of lung cancer in patients eligible for targeted treatment
    • US Breakthrough Device Designation for first AI-driven companion diagnostic for non-small cell lung cancer

Outlook for 2025 confirmed
Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range (CER). Core earnings per share are targeted to develop in the high single digit range (CER). Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

Key figures CHF millions % change
January–June 2025 2024 At CER1 In CHF
Group sales 30,944 29,848 7 4
Pharmaceuticals Division 23,985 22,637 10 6
Diagnostics Division 6,959 7,211 0 -3
Core operating profit 12,010 11,293 11 6
Core EPS – diluted (CHF) 11.08 10.23 12 8
IFRS net income 7,832 6,697 23 17

Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: “Roche’s strong growth momentum continued in the second quarter, driven by the strong growth of 11% at constant exchange rates in our Pharmaceuticals Division.

We received numerous important approvals and reported positive data in disease areas with high unmet medical need.

Over the past six months, we have made significant progress in our pipeline and advanced four potentially practice-changing therapies into the final phase of clinical development, based on encouraging data: NXT007 in haemophilia A, trontinemab in Alzheimer’s disease, prasinezumab in early-stage Parkinson’s disease, and zosurabalpin, a novel antibiotic that could become the first in over 50 years to tackle a type of bacteria that has become resistant to most other treatments.

We are confident in our continued strong momentum and resilience of our business due to our innovative on-market portfolio and pipeline.

Based on these strong results, we confirm our full-year outlook.”

Group results
In the first half of 2025, Roche achieved sales growth of 7% (4% in CHF) to CHF 30.9 billion due to strong demand for pharmaceutical products.

Core operating profit increased by 11% (6% in CHF) to CHF 12.0 billion, driven by higher sales and effective cost management.

The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, notably the US dollar, had an adverse impact on the results when reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.

Core earnings per share increased by 12% (8% in CHF).

IFRS net income increased by 23% (17% in CHF) to CHF 7.8 billion, driven by the strong operating performance and lower impairment charges related to intangible assets.

Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased by 10% (6% in CHF) to CHF 24.0 billion, with medicines for severe diseases continuing their strong growth.

The top five growth drivers – Phesgo, Xolair, Hemlibra, Vabysmo and Ocrevus – achieved total sales of CHF 10.6 billion. This represents an increase of CHF 1.7 billion at CER compared to the first half of 2024.

This more than compensated for the total decrease of CHF 0.3 billion (CER) in sales of the ‘loss of exclusivity (LOE)’ products – the decline in sales of Avastin (various types of cancer), Herceptin (breast and gastric cancer), MabThera/Rituxan (blood cancer, rheumatoid arthritis), Lucentis (severe eye diseases) and Esbriet (lung disease) was partially offset by an increase in sales of Actemra/RoActemra (rheumatoid arthritis).

In the United States, sales rose by 10% due to continued growth of Xolair and continuing uptake of Hemlibra, Ocrevus, Vabysmo and Phesgo. This growth more than compensated for the decline in sales of medicines with expired patents.

Sales in Europe grew 5% as the continued roll-out of Vabysmo and the continuing uptake of Ocrevus, Polivy and Phesgo more than compensated for lower sales of Perjeta (breast cancer) due to ongoing conversion of patients to Phesgo and the impact of biosimilar competition on Actemra/RoActemra sales.

In Japan, sales increased by 5%, mainly due to the strong uptake of Phesgo, Vabysmo and PiaSky (paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria). Sales growth was partially offset by the decline in sales of Perjeta due to continued conversion of patients to Phesgo and of Avastin because of biosimilar erosion.

Sales in the International region grew by 14%, led by Phesgo, Hemlibra, Xofluza (influenza), Vabysmo and Elevidys (Duchenne muscular dystrophy). In China, sales rose by 9%, driven by the uptake of Phesgo, strong sales of Xofluza and the roll-out of Polivy and Vabysmo.

The Diagnostics Division’s sales remained stable (-3% in CHF) at CHF 7.0 billion as growth in demand for pathology solutions and blood screening tests offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.

Sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region increased by 5%, driven by higher sales of clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic products. In North America, sales increased by 6%, with growth across customer areas. Sales in Asia-Pacific decreased by 15% due to healthcare pricing reforms in China. Latin America sales grew by 14%.

Pharmaceuticals: key developments

Compound Milestone
Regulatory
Itovebi
Breast cancer 		European Commission approves Itovebi for people with ER-positive, HER2-negative, advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation

  • Approval based on INAVO120 data showing that the regimen based on  Itovebi more than doubled progression-free survival compared with palbociclib and fulvestrant alone.
  • Up to 40% of ER-positive breast cancers have a PIK3CA mutation and are associated with poor prognosis; this approval helps address an urgent unmet need.
  • Itovebi is the first PI3K-targeted therapy to significantly extend survival, reinforcing the need for biomarker testing at diagnosis.
 

More information: Media Release, 23 July 2025
Evrysdi
Spinal muscular atrophy 		Evrysdi tablet approved by European Commission as first and only tablet for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

  • Simplified storage and administration of new tablet formulation may provide greater freedom and independence for people with SMA.
  • Evrysdi tablet offers the same efficacy and safety demonstrated in available oral solution.
  • Evrysdi is the only non-invasive disease-modifying SMA treatment, with more than 18,000 people with SMA treated globally to date.
 

More information: Media Release, 4 June 2025
Susvimo
Severe eye diseases 		FDA approves Susvimo for diabetic retinopathy

  • Susvimo can help people with diabetic retinopathy maintain their vision and prevent progression to blindness with only one treatment every nine months.
  • The innovative technology of Susvimo via the Port Delivery Platform may offer an alternative to regular eye injections in the US.
  • Diabetic retinopathy affects almost 10 million people in the US and is the third FDA-approved indication for Susvimo, which is also approved for treating neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular oedema.
 

More information: Media Release, 22 May 2025
Columvi
Blood cancer 		Update on FDA Advisory Committee meeting on Columvi combination for people with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL)

  • Columvi is the first bispecific antibody to show a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 41% survival benefit in R/R DLBCL in the phase III STARGLO study.
  • There is an urgent need for effective, immediately available therapies that are broadly accessible to people with transplant-ineligible R/R DLBCL.
  • This first-of-its-kind Columvi combination could provide a much-needed, off-the-shelf and fixed-duration treatment option for patients who face poor prognosis.
  • The clinical and disease characteristics of the overall population enrolled in this multiregional clinical trial are representative and applicable to US patients.
 

More information: Media Release, 20 May 2025


Pharmaceuticals sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change
January–June 2025 2024 2025 2024 At CER In CHF
Pharmaceuticals Division 23,985 22,637 100.0 100.0 10 6
United States 12,670 11,882 52.8 52.5 10 7
Europe 4,566 4,425 19.0 19.5 5 3
Japan 1,425 1,366 5.9 6.0 5 4
International 5,324 4,964 22.3 22.0 14 7

International: Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others                     

Top 20 best-selling pharmaceuticals Total United States Europe Japan International
CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m %
Ocrevus
Multiple sclerosis 		3,506 8 2,462 5 706 12 - - 338 19
Hemlibra
Haemophilia A 		2,421 17 1,324 11 493 7 183 8 421 66
Vabysmo
Eye diseases (nAMD, DME, RVO) 		2,067 18 1,450 9 378 33 70 31 169 118
Tecentriq
Cancer immunotherapy 		1,733 -1 819 -6 434 3 174 -4 306 13
Perjeta2
Breast cancer 		1,613 -12 677 1 282 -16 37 -44 617 -18
Xolair2
Asthma, food allergies 		1,445 34 1,445 34 - - - - - -
Actemra/RoActemra2
RA, COVID-19 		1,279 4 619 7 308 -14 152 5 200 26
Phesgo
Breast cancer 		1,197 55 348 39 401 15 90 80 358 182
Kadcyla2
Breast cancer 		1,037 9 396 7 266 -6 45 -2 330 28
Evrysdi
Spinal muscular atrophy 		869 7 309 12 292 4 46 5 222 5
Alecensa
Lung cancer 		802 8 276 20 133 -7 100 5 293 7
Polivy
Blood cancer 		730 46 327 32 160 90 99 8 144 88
MabThera/Rituxan2
Blood cancer, RA 		630 -8 387 -6 70 -8 7 -14 166 -11
Herceptin2
Breast and gastric cancer 		560 -21 121 -10 150 -1 4 -51 285 -32
Activase/TNKase2
Cardiac diseases 		550 -4 527 -3 - - - - 23 -25
Avastin2
Various cancer types 		522 -17 156 -20 26 -40 76 -25 264 -9
Gazyva/Gazyvaro2
Blood cancer 		490 14 253 20 121 1 17 20 99 14
Pulmozyme2
Cystic fibrosis 		239 11 167 22 34 -12 - -18 38 -3
CellCept2
Immunosuppressant 		196 2 9 -17 65 12 24 35 98 -6
Madopar2
Parkinson’s disease 		193 1 - - 46 -5 - - 147 4

DME: diabetic macular edema / nAMD: neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration / RVO: retinal vein occlusion / RA: rheumatoid arthritis

Diagnostics: key developments

Product Milestone
SBX sequencing technology
Genetic disorders 		Roche announces new collaboration with Broad Clinical Labs to accelerate adoption of cutting-edge SBX sequencing technology

  • The strategic collaboration with Broad Clinical Labs will explore and develop applications using Roche’s SBX sequencing technology, with an initial focus on critically ill newborns and their parents.
  • Whole-genome sequencing can help diagnose babies with suspected genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and sickle cell disease.
  • This project will explore how this technology could become part of routine clinical practice for newborns, as well as its use in other research applications.
 

More information: Media Release, 23 May 2025
VENTANA MET (SP44) RxDx Assay
Lung cancer 		FDA approves VENTANA MET (SP44) RxDx Assay as the first companion diagnostic to identify non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer patients eligible for targeted treatment

  • The VENTANA MET (SP44) RxDx Assay detects the MET (also known as c-Met) protein, which is over-expressed in some patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
  • The MET protein serves as a predictive biomarker for the likelihood of a patient’s response to c-Met-targeted therapy.
  • As the leader in companion diagnostics, Roche offers a broad CDx portfolio that helps enable informed clinical decisions and improved patient outcomes.
 

More information: Media Release, 14 May 2025
Elecsys PRO-C3 test
Liver fibrosis 		Roche introduces the innovative Elecsys PRO-C3 test to improve precision in evaluating liver fibrosis severity

  • Elecsys PRO-C3, used with the ADAPT formula (age, diabetes status, PRO-C3, platelets), assesses the severity of liver fibrosis – a disease responsible for approximately one in every 25 deaths worldwide.
  • The test delivers results in just 18 minutes on Roche’s cobas analysers, providing a fast and reliable diagnostic method.
  • The test enables earlier identification of patients with significant liver fibrosis, potentially improving outcomes through timely management and access to emerging therapies.
 

More information: Media Release, 6 May 2025
VENTANA TROP2 (EPR20043) RxDx device
Lung cancer 		FDA grants Roche Breakthrough Device Designation for the first AI-driven companion diagnostic for non-small cell lung cancer

  • The VENTANA TROP2 (EPR20043) RxDx device is an immunohistochemistry assay combined with a digital pathology algorithm to determine patient treatment.
  • The device uses AI-based image analysis with a level of diagnostic precision not possible with traditional manual scoring methods.
  • This Breakthrough Device Designation demonstrates Roche’s continued innovation in companion diagnostics and digital pathology to enable more precise diagnosis in oncology.
 

More information: Media Release, 29 April 2025
Chest pain triage algorithm
Acute coronary syndrome

  		Roche receives CE mark for its chest pain triage algorithm to enhance detection of acute coronary syndrome

  • Roche, in collaboration with Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg, has developed a chest pain triage algorithm – a CE-marked IVD medical device set to transform cardiac care.
  • This novel algorithm offers a standardised assessment, helping emergency room doctors to make confident clinical decisions in ruling in or ruling out heart attacks (acute myocardial infarction).
  • Cardiovascular disease causes a third of worldwide deaths, with chest pain being the second highest reason for emergency department visits.
 

More information: Media Release, 23 April 2025
Phesgo
Breast cancer 		CHMP recommends EU label update for Phesgo to allow administration outside clinical settings

  • Positive recommendation is based on clinical, real-world and bioequivalence data supporting feasibility and safety of the administration of Phesgo outside clinical settings, for example at home.
  • Phesgo label expansion delivers on patients’ preference for at-home administration and is an important step in freeing up cancer care capacity in clinical settings.
  • Phesgo has the potential to reduce treatment administration costs by up to 80% in Western Europe, and 85% of patients prefer subcutaneous over intravenous administration.
 

More information: Media Release, 30 April 2025
Phase III, pivotal and other key read-outs
Astegolimab
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) 		Roche provides update on astegolimab in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

  • The pivotal phase IIb ALIENTO study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in the annualised exacerbation rate (AER) at 52 weeks when astegolimab was given every two weeks.
  • The phase III ARNASA study did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in the AER at 52 weeks.
  • The safety profile of astegolimab was consistent with previously reported data, with no new safety signals identified.
 

More information: Media Release, 21 July 2025
NXT007
Haemophilia A 		Early data suggest NXT007 may have the potential to provide haemostatic normalisation in people with haemophilia A

  • Positive phase I/II data presented at the 2025 International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress show NXT007 achieved no bleeds requiring treatment in the highest-dose groups in people with haemophilia A.
  • The NXT007 clinical development programme aims to normalise haemostasis and minimise treatment burden.
  • Three phase III clinical studies on NXT007, a next-generation bispecific antibody, are set to begin in 2026.
 

More information: Media Release, 23 June 2025
Lunsumio and Polivy
Blood cancer 		Lunsumio and Polivy combination significantly prolongs remission for people with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma

  • Pivotal phase III SUNMO study demonstrated an 11.5-month median progression-free survival – three times longer than R-GemOx.
  • This well-tolerated investigational combination therapy avoids traditional chemotherapy and may be suitable for outpatient community care.
  • These data demonstrate Roche’s commitment to providing options for diverse patient and healthcare system needs in this difficult-to-treat lymphoma.
 

More information: Media Release, 20 June 2025
Prasinezumab
Parkinson’s disease 		Roche to advance prasinezumab into phase III development for early-stage Parkinson’s disease

  • Results from phase IIb PADOVA and longer-term follow-up data suggest clinical benefit on top of symptomatic treatment in early-stage Parkinson’s disease.
  • Prasinezumab is a potential first-in-class anti-alpha-synuclein antibody targeting a known biological driver of Parkinson’s disease progression.
  • Parkinson’s disease affects over 10 million people globally and significant unmet need remains.
 

More information: Media Release, 16 June 2025
Tecentriq
Lung cancer 		Tecentriq combined with lurbinectedin shows significant survival benefit in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC)

  • 46% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death, and 27% reduction in the risk of death, in an aggressive cancer type with limited survival and few treatment options.
  • First phase III study in ES-SCLC first-line maintenance to demonstrate clinically meaningful improvements in both progression-free and overall survival. 
  • Data were presented in an oral session at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and simultaneously published in The Lancet.
 

More information: Media Release, 3 June 2025
Itovebi
Breast cancer 		New data show Itovebi significantly extended survival in a certain type of HR-positive advanced breast cancer

  • The regimen based on Itovebi reduced the risk of death by more than 30% in people with PIK3CA-mutated HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer, compared with palbociclib and fulvestrant alone.
  • The PIK3CA mutation is found in approximately 40% of HR-positive advanced breast cancers and is associated with a poor prognosis.
  • New data were presented in an oral session at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
 

More information: Media Release, 31 May 2025
Fenebrutinib
Multiple sclerosis 		Fenebrutinib maintains near-complete suppression of disease activity and disability progression for up to two years in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis

  • Patients on fenebrutinib had low relapse rates with data showing no active brain lesions or disability progression after nearly two years of treatment.
  • Phase III studies for fenebrutinib in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis are expected to start reading out at year end.
 

More information: Media Release, 30 May 2025
Columvi
Blood cancer

  		New two-year follow-up data show Columvi extends overall survival in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL) patients

  • Updated data from the pivotal phase III STARGLO study continue to demonstrate a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival with a 40% survival benefit for people with R/R DLBCL who are not candidates for transplant.
  • 89% of patients whose cancer had fully responded at the end of treatment with Columvi in combination with chemotherapy were still alive and 82% showed no signs of cancer one year post-treatment.
  • Timely initiation of effective therapy at relapse or after initial therapy failure is critical for this aggressive, life-threatening disease.
  • Results demonstrate the potential of the Columvi combination as a much-needed, off-the-shelf and fixed-duration treatment option.
 

More information: Media Release, 23 May 2025
Perjeta
Breast cancer 		Ten-year APHINITY data show regimen based on Perjeta reduced the risk of death by 17% in people with HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer

  • Long-term follow-up in this curative setting demonstrated clinically meaningful survival benefit when adjuvant Perjeta was added to Herceptin and chemotherapy.
  • 21% reduction in the risk of death was seen in the pre-specified subgroup of people with lymph node-positive disease.
 

More information: Media Release, 13 May 2025
Other
Executive changes Changes to the Roche Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee

  • Johannes (Hans) Clevers, MD, PhD, Head of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) and member of the Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee, will be retiring from Roche.
  • Barbara Schädler, Head of Group Communications and member of Roche’s Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee, will retire from the company at the end of the year.
 

More information: Media Release, 30 June 2025
Elevidys
Duchenne muscular dystrophy 		Roche provides safety update on Elevidys gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in non-ambulatory patients

  • After a thorough clinical review, the benefit-risk profile of Elevidys in non-ambulatory patients with Duchenne has been re-assessed following two cases of fatal acute liver failure.
  • Effective immediately, dosing of non-ambulatory patients, irrespective of age, is paused in the clinical setting; dosing of non-ambulatory patients is discontinued in the commercial setting.
  • Roche is working closely with relevant health authorities, investigators and prescribing physicians to ensure they are informed and patient care is being appropriately modified.
  • The benefit-risk profile of Elevidys treatment in ambulatory Duchenne patients remains positive and treatment guidance is unchanged.
 

More information: Media Release, 15 June 2025
Xofluza
Influenza 		The New England Journal of Medicine publishes phase III data showing single-dose Xofluza significantly reduces influenza virus transmission

  • Detailed results from the CENTERSTONE trial show treatment with Xofluza reduced the odds of transmission, or spread, of the influenza virus from an infected person to household members by 32%.
  • CENTERSTONE is the first global phase III trial that demonstrates the benefit of an antiviral in reducing the spread of a respiratory virus.
  • Reducing the spread of infection within households could help limit transmission within institutions and communities, potentially easing the burden of both seasonal and pandemic influenza on healthcare systems.
 

More information: Media Release, 25 April 2025

Diagnostics sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change
January–June 2025 2024 2025 2024 At CER In CHF
Diagnostics Division 6,959 7,211 100.0 100.0 0 -3
Customer areas3            
Core Lab 3,839 4,072 55.2 56.5 -2 -6
Molecular Lab 1,250 1,257 18.0 17.4 3 -1
Near Patient Care 1,018 1,094 14.6 15.2 -3 -7
Pathology Lab 852 788 12.2 10.9 12 8
Regions            
Europe, Middle East, Africa 2,485 2,431 35.7 33.7 5 2
North America 2,235 2,163 32.1 30.0 6 3
Asia-Pacific 1,729 2,102 24.9 29.2 -15 -18
Latin America 510 515 7.3 7.1 14 -1

More information on Roche performance in the first half of 2025:

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045. 

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References
[1] Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates and comparisons to the previous year in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average rates 2024) and all total figures quoted are reported in CHF.
[2] Products launched before 2015.
[3] Core Lab: diagnostics solutions in the areas of immunoassays, clinical chemistry and CustomBiotech.
Molecular Lab: diagnostics solutions for pathogen detection and monitoring, donor screening, sexual health and genomics, genomic tumour profiling.
Near Patient Care: diagnostics solutions in emergency rooms, medical practices and directly with patients, including integrated personalised diabetes management.
Pathology Lab: diagnostics solutions for tissue biopsies and companion diagnostics.
In 2025, sales in the Pathology Lab customer area include sales previously reported in the Molecular Lab customer area to foster business transparency and harmonisation in the use of solutions in the area of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia technology (CINtec). The comparative information for 2024 has been restated accordingly.
In 2025, sales in the Core Lab customer area include sales previously reported in the Near Patient Care customer area to centralise digital healthcare solutions within Roche Information Solutions. The comparative information for 2024 has been restated accordingly

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as ‘believes’, ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘projects’, ‘intends’, ‘should’, ‘seeks’, ‘estimates’, ‘future’ or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage. The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche’s earnings or earnings per share for this or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.

Roche Global Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD
Phone: +41 79 407 72 58 		Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48
Nathalie Altermatt
Phone: +41 79 771 05 25 		Lorena Corfas
Phone: +41 79 568 24 95
Simon Goldsborough
Phone: +44 797 32 72 915 		Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 79 461 86 83
Dr Rebekka Schnell
Phone: +41 79 205 27 03 		Kirti Pandey
Phone: +49 172 636 72 62
Yvette Petillon
Phone: +41 79 961 92 50
 

Roche Investor Relations

Dr Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 687 52 84
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com 		Dr Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 688 80 27
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com 
Dr Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 688 48 14
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com
 

Investor Relations North America

Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 32 17
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com


 

Attachments


Europe Earnings
Roche
