Actithera appoints radiopharmaceutical pioneer Dr. Darshan Dalal as Chief Medical Officer

Internationally recognized radiopharmaceutical leader joins Actithera as the lead FAP-targeting asset advances to clinical development and the differentiated pipeline takes shape

Brings over 15 years of global oncology and hematology leadership, advancing over 10 radioligands across the development spectrum, from preclinical to Phase III

OSLO, Norway and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actithera (“the Company”), a radiopharmaceutical biotech company translating medicinal chemistry insights into next-generation radioligand therapies (RLTs), today announced the appointment of Darshan Dalal, M.D., PhD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this role, Dr. Dalal will lead the clinical strategy and build the clinical development organization as Actithera advances its lead fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeting RLT into the clinic and builds its pipeline of differentiated precision-engineered radiopharmaceuticals.

Dr. Dalal is a highly experienced radiopharmaceutical leader, bringing over 15 years of global leadership in oncology and hematology. He has a proven track record of advancing more than 10 radioligands in various stages of development ranging from preclinical through to Phase III.

Dr. Dalal has held leadership roles at AstraZeneca and Novartis, where he led global teams with full end-to-end development accountability of multiple radioligands including a key role in the development of Pluvicto, one of the field's most successful RLTs. He has also been instrumental in more than $8 billion in M&A activity within the RLT space over the last seven years.

Dr. Andreas Goutopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Actithera, commented: “Darshan’s appointment marks an important milestone for Actithera. His track record in progressing radioligand assets from concept to late-stage development aligns perfectly with our ambition to rapidly advance our FAP-targeting and other pipeline assets into the clinic. Darshan’s expertise will strengthen our execution as we build on the momentum of our Series A and enter our next phase of growth.”

Dr. Darshan Dalal, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer of Actithera, added: “Actithera has built a truly differentiated platform grounded in rigorous medicinal chemistry, giving rise to radioligand therapies with the potential for superior binding, tumor retention, selectivity and therapeutic index. I am excited to join the company at this critical inflection point and to work alongside this talented team as we shape a robust clinical development strategy and advance a pipeline of assets designed to transform clinical outcomes and improve lives.”

Actithera’s discovery platform integrates rational drug design and radiochemistry to develop novel small molecule radioligands that address key limitations in radiopharmaceuticals. The Company is progressing a FAP-directed RLT development candidate with best-in-class potential due to its optimal pharmacokinetic profile and tumor specificity.

About Actithera

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, Actithera is a radiopharmaceutical biotech company translating medicinal chemistry insights into next-generation radioligand therapies (RLTs). Founded in 2021 by drug discovery innovator Dr. Andreas Goutopoulos, Actithera applies various molecular design strategies, including covalent-targeting and an isotope-agnostic philosophy to invent RLTs with significant differentiation and larger therapeutic windows. In July 2025, the Company raised a $75.5 million Series A financing backed by blue chip investors, to advance its pipeline and accelerate clinical development of its lead FAP-targeting radioligand therapy, with a focus on addressing critical unmet needs in oncology. Learn more at www.actithera.com and on LinkedIn.