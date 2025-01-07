Actio Biosciences to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actio Biosciences, a biotechnology company leveraging a novel platform approach to genetics and precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared underlying biology in both rare and common diseases, today announced that David Goldstein, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco.





About Actio Biosciences

Actio Biosciences is leveraging advances in precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared genetics in rare and common diseases—bringing meaningful medicines from one to many. Applying its expertise in genetics, drug discovery and data sciences, Actio seeks to identify programs targeting the underlying cause of disease where biological risk can be minimized to streamline the drug development process and bring forward exceptionally potent and precisely targeted therapeutics. Actio is advancing two lead rare disease programs – ABS-0871 and ABS-1230 – with first-in-class potential for the treatment of Charcot Marie Tooth disease, Type 2C (CMT2C) and a rare genetic epilepsy, respectively. Founded in October 2021, the San Diego-based company is led by experts in genetics and drug development and backed by top healthcare investors. For more information, please visit ActioBiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

