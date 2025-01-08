Actio Biosciences Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Cayce Denton as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actio Biosciences, a biotechnology company leveraging a novel platform approach to genetics and precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared underlying biology in both rare and common diseases, today announced the appointment of Cayce Denton as chief financial officer. Ms. Denton brings over two decades of experience in finance, strategy, and business development within the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, most recently serving as general partner at Dandelion Capital Management.





“Cayce’s experience with high-value healthcare and biotechnology investments, coupled with her proven financial acumen, makes her an exceptional fit with Actio, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team,” said David Goldstein, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Actio. “She brings a deep understanding of the industry, and as we approach a pivotal moment for the company – nearing the clinic with our two lead programs – her ability to drive financial success and operational efficiency is critical. I, along with the rest of the Actio team, look forward to partnering with Cayce as we advance our programs that we hope will one day make a profound impact on patients.”

“I am honored to join Actio at such an important time for the company, as we focus on advancing our lead programs for Charcot Marie Tooth disease 2C and a rare genetic form of epilepsy,” said Ms. Denton. “I’m inspired by Actio’s approach to leveraging genetic insights and underlying disease biology to address both rare and common diseases with medicines that have an increased probability of success, and I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to support our mission of delivering impactful therapies to patients worldwide.”

Ms. Denton is a seasoned investment professional with a distinguished career in healthcare and biotechnology. Prior to her role at Dandelion Capital Management, Ms. Denton was a director at Temasek, a large Singaporean investment firm, where she led investments in biotech companies such as Aerogen, Arbor Bio, Umoja and Viela Bio. Earlier, she held roles of increasing responsibility at TPG Biotech, overseeing investments in private healthcare companies. Earlier in her career, she held finance and business development roles at Genentech, Novartis, Atlas Venture and Credit Suisse.

Ms. Denton holds an MBA in Health Care Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where she earned an F.H. Shields Fellowship, and a B.S. in biology from MIT.

About Actio Biosciences

Actio Biosciences is leveraging advances in precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared genetics in rare and common diseases—bringing meaningful medicines from one to many. Applying its expertise in genetics, drug discovery and data sciences, Actio seeks to identify programs targeting the underlying cause of disease where biological risk can be minimized to streamline the drug development process and bring forward exceptionally potent and precisely targeted therapeutics. Actio is advancing two lead rare disease programs – ABS-0871 and ABS-1230 – with first-in-class potential for the treatment of Charcot Marie Tooth disease, Type 2C (CMT2C) and a rare genetic epilepsy, respectively. Founded in October 2021, the San Diego-based company is led by experts in genetics and drug development and backed by top healthcare investors. For more information, please visit ActioBiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

