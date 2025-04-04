SUBSCRIBE
ACP and Annals of Internal Medicine present breaking scientific news at ACP’s Internal Medicine Meeting 2025

April 4, 2025 | 
4 min read

Authors discuss research on AI in the exam room, switching GLP1-RAs for better glucose and weight control, and ACP’s best practice advice for the use of cannabis and cannabinoids for noncancer pain

NEW ORLEANS, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the American College of Physicians (ACP) annual meeting, Internal Medicine Meeting 2025, in New Orleans, Annals of Internal Medicine presented three breaking scientific research articles during a live plenary session featuring the authors of those articles. The articles were published in ACP’s flagship journal concurrent with the live meeting presentation.

“Sharing this research at our plenary and publishing it in Annals of Internal Medicine underscores its significance.”

During the session, New in Annals of Internal Medicine: Hear it First from the Authors, Christine Laine, M.D., MPH, FACP Annals of Internal Medicine Editor-in-Chief and ACP Senior Vice President, interviewed each author to gain insight into their research. The articles presented were:

  • Comparison of Initial Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Final Physician Recommendations in AI-Assisted Virtual Urgent Care Visits. Zehavi Horowitz-Kugler M.D., Vice President, Medical Sciences at K Health, Inc., discussed findings from a study comparing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clinical recommendations to physician decision-making for common acute complaints in a virtual primary care setting. In the study, AI recommendations were largely rated as superior to physicians by expert adjudicators. According to Dr. Horowitz-Kugler, this is because AI is trained on a massive amount of high-quality, real-world clinical data, which is far beyond what any physician would see in their lifetime. Combined with human physician discernment, this approach could improve patient care and outcomes.
  • Cannabis or Cannabinoids for the Management of Chronic Noncancer Pain: Best Practice Advice From the American College of Physicians. Adam J. Obley, M.D., FACP Associate Professor of Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University and a member of ACP’s Clinical Guidelines Committee, explained that ACP’s Best Practice Advice paper is intended to inform clinicians about the evidence regarding the benefits and harms of cannabis or cannabinoids and to provide advice for clinicians counseling patients seeking to use cannabis or cannabinoids for chronic noncancer pain. ACP suggests that physicians counsel their patients about the benefits and harms of cannabis or cannabinoids when patients are considering whether to start or continue their use to manage chronic noncancer pain. ACP advised caution, as the harms of cannabis use may outweigh the benefits for some patients, especially young adults and adolescents, those with substance use disorder, or patients with serious mental health issues. Patients who are pregnant, breastfeeding or actively trying to conceive should be counseled against cannabis use. For all patients, ACP recommends against the use of inhaled cannabis.

“Sharing this groundbreaking research at our plenary session and publishing it in Annals of Internal Medicine underscores its significance,” said Dr. Laine. “These topics are relevant to internal medicine and primary care physicians and address issues commonly seen during the patient encounter. By giving physicians timely access to these scientific insights, we aim to improve care and enhance clinical practice.”

About the American College of Physicians

The American College of Physicians is the largest medical specialty organization in the United States with members in more than 172 countries worldwide. ACP membership includes 161,000 internal medicine physicians, related subspecialists, and medical students. Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness. Follow ACP on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and LinkedIn.

About Annals of Internal Medicine

Annals of Internal Medicine is the flagship journal of the American College of Physicians (ACP). Annals is the most widely read and cited general internal medicine journal and one of the most influential peer-reviewed clinical journals in the world. Annals’ mission is to promote excellence in medicine, enable physicians and other health care professionals to be well-informed members of the medical community and society, advance standards in the conduct and reporting of medical research, and contribute to improving the health of people worldwide. New content is published every Tuesday at Annals.org. Follow Annals on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and LinkedIn.

