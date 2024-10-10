SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aclarion to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

October 10, 2024 | 
1 min read

Fireside Chat Scheduled for 2:00 PM ET on October 15, 2024

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Aclarion’s CEO, Brent Ness, has been invited to present at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

Maxim senior analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology, diagnostic, medical device, and healthcare information technology companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management.

Click here to reserve your seat

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Investor Contacts:
Kirin M. Smith
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:
Jodi Lamberti
SPRIG Consulting
612.812.7477
jodi@sprigconsulting.com

