Experienced healthcare operations leader will drive company's key Integrated Health Solutions initiatives and support clients

Mihriban Brickner Acentra Health SVP Operations Acentra Health Names Mihriban Brickner as Senior Vice President of Operations. Experienced healthcare operations leader will drive company's key Integrated Health Solutions initiatives and support clients.

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced the appointment of Mihriban Brickner as Senior Vice President of Operations.

In this role, Brickner will help lead select initiatives within Acentra Health’s Integrated Health Solutions organization, collaborating with cross-functional teams and supporting clients to advance operational performance, client service, and healthcare outcomes.

“Mihriban brings extensive experience in healthcare operations, quality management, analytics, and performance improvement to Acentra Health,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health. “Her results-driven, client-centered leadership and deep understanding of complex healthcare delivery systems will further strengthen our ability to support clients and improve services for the individuals and families they serve. We are pleased to welcome her to Acentra Health.”

Brickner joins Acentra Health with more than 20 years of experience leading operations for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid managed care programs, including quality, risk adjustment, clinical operations, utilization management, analytics, and health plan financial performance.

Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Quality and Clinical Operations at VNS Health in New York, one of the largest not-for-profit home- and community-based healthcare organizations in the U.S. At VNS, she oversaw more than 700 employees and led initiatives focused on quality management, clinical performance, and operational excellence.

Previously, she held progressively senior leadership positions at VNS Health and VillageCareMAX, overseeing quality management, member safety, analytics, and performance improvement. Earlier in her career, she served as a consultant at Forte Consultancy Group and as a senior quality measurement analyst and statistician at MetroPlusHealth Plan, where she advised organizations on business transformation, process improvement, service excellence, and Customer Relationship Management strategy.

“Mihriban’s leadership in quality and clinical operations will be instrumental as we continue advancing our tech-enabled clinical solutions and services and supporting the evolving needs of our federal and state clients,” said Susan Baker, EVP and General Manager, Integrated Health Solutions, Acentra Health. "She is a thoughtful, collaborative leader with a clear understanding of how strong operations, data-driven insights, and clinical expertise drive improved outcomes. I look forward to working with her as we continue delivering meaningful value for our clients across the country and the priority populations they serve.”

“I am excited to join Acentra Health and contribute to an organization that combines healthcare expertise, technology, and innovation to improve outcomes,” said Brickner. “I look forward to partnering with the talented teams across Acentra Health to support our clients, strengthen operational performance, and advance solutions that make a meaningful difference for the people and communities we serve.”

Brickner holds a Master of Science in statistics from the University of Akron and a bachelor’s degree in statistics from Mimar Sinan University in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Learn more at acentra.com.

Acentra Health Media Contacts:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

Marnie.Keogh@acentra.com

Lindsey Rodarmer

Public Relations Manager

Acentra Health

240-404-9090

Lindsey.Rodarmer@acentra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6441651f-ce44-424d-9264-d2a0253a5a9d