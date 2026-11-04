Acclaro Medical Showcases New Category of Skin Resurfacing Established by UltraClear®, 2910 nm Cold Fiber Laser at ASDS Annual Meeting

Leading dermatologists and laser experts spotlight the versatility and clinical potential of cold ablative fiber laser technology in advancing the future of skin resurfacing

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical is bringing the next generation of skin resurfacing to the forefront of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting, November 4–8, in San Diego, California. At the center of the company's presence is UltraClear®, the world's first 2910 nm cold ablative fiber laser, which has established an entirely new category of skin resurfacing and is redefining the possibilities for laser-based skin rejuvenation.

Epitomizing a significant evolution in aesthetic laser technology, UltraClear presents a uniquely versatile approach to resurfacing, spanning a broad spectrum of treatment possibilities from prejuvenation and superficial resurfacing to advanced procedures, including treating excess skin with novel Laser-Coring®. Its innovative fiber laser technology is designed to deliver exceptional results for all skin types with faster healing and greater patient comfort, expanding the range of treatment options available to physicians and their patients.

Unlike traditional resurfacing technologies, UltraClear offers physicians the flexibility to customize treatments across a broad range of skin concerns, skin types, treatment depths and aesthetic objectives. Its versatility supports an evolving approach to treating skin aging, pigmentation, scars and the effects of gravity through a single, highly adaptable platform.

At ASDS, UltraClear's clinical applications will be part of the broader scientific dialogue among leading aesthetic dermatologists. Through podium presentations, expert-led educational sessions and hands-on workshops, UltraClear clinical studies will address the benefits of its ablative resurfacing, treatment techniques, skin of color, and scar management shaping the future of aesthetic skin surgery.

"As the world's first 2910 nm cold ablative fiber laser, UltraClear has established a new category of Skin Health treatments that give physicians remarkable versatility in how they approach skin rejuvenation," said Shlomo Assa, Acclaro Medical President. "From prejuvenation to more advanced resurfacing and Laser-Coring, UltraClear expands treatment possibilities while prioritizing patient comfort and recovery. We are particularly pleased to see the important laser topics represented throughout the ASDS program."

Leading Experts Address the Future of Laser Resurfacing



Acclaro's presence at ASDS is complemented by participation from some of the most recognized experts in dermatologic surgery, whose presentations address key areas of innovation in laser treatments.

Featured Podium Presentations:

Ablative Resurfacing: Pearls and Pitfalls from Fractional to Full-Field : Joel L. Cohen, MD; Suzanne Kilmer, MD; and E. Victor Ross, MD

: Joel L. Cohen, MD; Suzanne Kilmer, MD; and E. Victor Ross, MD Tech Unleashed: Real Videos of Cutting-Edge Devices : Catherine DiGiorgio, MD, and Arielle Kauvar, MD

: Catherine DiGiorgio, MD, and Arielle Kauvar, MD Making the Most of Your Laser Settings : Roy Geronemus, MD

: Roy Geronemus, MD Lasers in a World of Color: How I Do It : Tina Alster, MD,

: Tina Alster, MD, Hands-On Workshop: Energy-Based Devices : Suzanne Kilmer, MD; Eric F. Bernstein, MD, and E. Victor Ross, MD;

: Suzanne Kilmer, MD; Eric F. Bernstein, MD, and E. Victor Ross, MD; The Scar Session : Tina Alster, MD, and Suzanne Kilmer, MD

: Tina Alster, MD, and Suzanne Kilmer, MD How I Do It: Learn From the Experts: Daniel Yanes, MD

Daniel Yanes, MD Multimodal Cosmetic Treatments: Strategizing What, When and How to Combine: Emily Guo, MD

Experience the Innovation at Acclaro Booth #527



Acclaro Medical invites physicians to visit Booth #527 to discover UltraClear and AuraLux®, the company's expanding portfolio of advanced aesthetic fiber laser technologies.

A key feature of Acclaro's ASDS exhibition will be its Fiber Focus Sessions, a series of expert-led presentations offering attendees an opportunity to learn from experienced practitioners, explore treatment approaches and engage in real-time Q&A.

Fiber Focus Session Schedule:

Joel L. Cohen, MD, Thursday, November 5 | 1:00 PM

Thursday, November 5 | 1:00 PM Eric F. Bernstein, MD, Friday, November 6 | 1:30 PM

Friday, November 6 | 1:30 PM Taryn Murray, MD, Friday, November 6 | 3:30 PM

Friday, November 6 | 3:30 PM Danny Yanes, MD, Saturday, November 7 | 10:00 AM

About Acclaro Medical



Acclaro Medical is dedicated to advancing aesthetic medicine through innovative energy-based technologies that empower physicians, expand treatment possibilities and enhance patient experiences. Its portfolio includes UltraClear®, the world's first 2910 nm cold ablative fiber laser, which has established a new category of skin resurfacing, and AuraLux®, an advanced aesthetic fiber laser designed to deliver quick, safe and comfortable treatments for all skin types and a broad range of patient needs. For more information, visit www.ultraclearlaser.com

Media Contact:



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SOURCE Acclaro Medical Corporation