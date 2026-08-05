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Press Releases

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

August 4, 2026 | 
12 min read

- Second quarter DAYBUE® GAAP net sales of $125 million, up 30% year-over-year driven by strong uptake of DAYBUE STIX

- Second quarter NUPLAZID® GAAP net sales of $183 million, up 10% year-over-year on a non-GAAP adjusted basis

- Increased full year 2026 total revenue guidance to $1.24 to $1.30 billion, reflecting higher DAYBUE guidance of $480 to $510 million and reaffirmed NUPLAZID guidance of $760 to $790 million

- Topline results from the Phase 2 remlifanserin study in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis anticipated September to October 2026

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.



“Acadia delivered an outstanding second quarter, highlighted by strong commercial execution across both DAYBUE and NUPLAZID, resulting in total revenue growth of 17% year-over-year on an adjusted basis,” said Catherine Owen Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia. “For DAYBUE, continued patient demand and robust uptake of STIX drove another quarter of strong performance. For NUPLAZID, we continued to see strong momentum, especially in new-to-brand prescriptions as our recently expanded sales force gained traction in the field. We remain confident that both franchises are on track to achieve our long-term ambition of approximately $1.7 billion in annual net sales in 2028. Looking ahead, we are excited about the anticipated topline results from our Phase 2 program evaluating remlifanserin in Alzheimer's disease psychosis in the September to October timeframe, which we believe represents a potentially transformational opportunity for Acadia.”

Company Updates

  • Completed enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of the RADIANT program evaluating remlifanserin in Alzheimer's disease psychosis and initiated Phase 3 screening and enrollment; topline Phase 2 results are expected in September to October 2026.
  • Received FDA Fast Track designation for remlifanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis, recognizing its potential to address a significant unmet medical need.
  • The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for DAYBU® (trofinetide) for the treatment of neurobehavioral symptoms of Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients aged five years and older. If approved by the European Commission, DAYBU would become the first authorized treatment for Rett syndrome in the European Union.

Financial Results

Revenues

GAAP total revenues, comprised of net product sales from NUPLAZID and DAYBUE, were $308 million for the second quarter of 2026, up 16% as compared to GAAP total revenues of $265 million in the second quarter of 2025, and up 17% as compared to non-GAAP adjusted total revenues of $262 million in the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP net product sales of NUPLAZID were $183 million for the second quarter of 2026, up 9% compared to GAAP net product sales of $168 million for the second quarter of 2025, and up 10% as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net product sales of $166 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Net product sales of DAYBUE were $125 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 30% as compared to $96 million for the second quarter of 2025.

A reconciliation of NUPLAZID non-GAAP adjusted net product sales and non-GAAP adjusted total revenues is provided in Table 1. A description of these adjustments is included under ‘Non-GAAP Financial Measures.’

Research and Development

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were $82 million, compared to $78 million for the same period of 2025.

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were $160 million, compared to $134 million for the same period of 2025.

Net Income

For the second quarter of 2026, Acadia reported net income of $32 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $27 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same period in 2025.

Cash and Investments

At June 30, 2026, Acadia’s cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities totaled $956 million, compared to $820 million at December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance (GAAP):

Acadia is updating its 2026 guidance:

  • Total revenues revised to a range of $1.24 to $1.30 billion, up from the previous range of $1.22 to $1.28 billion.
  • NUPLAZID net product sales in the range of $760 to $790 million.
  • DAYBUE (including all forms of trofinetide) global net product sales in the range of $480 to $510 million, up from the previous range of $460 to $490 million.
  • R&D expense in the range of $355 to $380 million, down from the previous range of $385 to $410 million.
  • SG&A expense in the range of $660 to $700 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Acadia will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2026 results today, Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by registering for the call here. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in number and unique PIN number to use for accessing the call.

About NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin)

Pimavanserin is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist preferentially targeting 5-HT2A receptors. These receptors are thought to play an important role in neuropsychiatric disorders. In vitro, pimavanserin demonstrated no appreciable binding affinity for dopamine (including D2), histamine, muscarinic, or adrenergic receptors. Pimavanserin was approved for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2016 under the trade name NUPLAZID.

About DAYBUE® (trofinetide)

Trofinetide is a synthetic version of a naturally occurring molecule known as the tripeptide glycine-proline-glutamate (GPE). The mechanism by which trofinetide exerts therapeutic effects in patients with Rett syndrome is unknown. Trofinetide was approved for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March 2023 under the trade name DAYBUE or DAYBUE STIX.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson’s disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we’re here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following financial measures that do not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP): non-GAAP adjusted net product sales for NUPLAZID for the second quarter of 2025 and non-GAAP adjusted total revenues for the second quarter of 2025. In preparing these non-GAAP financial results, the Company includes adjustments made to reflect the impact of a change in estimate related to NUPLAZID IRA rebate accruals. Please refer to our press release dated February 25, 2026, for additional details. These non-GAAP financial measures complement GAAP results and are used by management to analyze financial performance and evaluate period-to-period changes. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and other users of the Company’s financial statements to facilitate period-to-period comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP disclosures released by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact and can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “potential,” “guidance,” “continue” and similar expressions (including the negative thereof) intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) our business strategy, objectives and opportunities, including support for and innovations in our pipeline assets and business development opportunities, sales growth for DAYBUE and uptake in DAYBUE STIX, and potential for enhanced shareholder value; (ii) the momentum and expectations for NUPLAZID with the expanded sales force, (iii) the FDA’s potential review of a new drug application for remlifanserin as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, (iv) the receipt and timing of the topline results of the RADIANT Phase 2 study, the transformational opportunity of those results, and the enrollment of the Phase 3 portion of the RADIANT development program, (v) potential approval of DAYBU (trofinetide) in the European Union, (vi) plans for, including timing, development and progress of commercialization or regulatory timelines for our products and our product candidates; (vii) benefits to be derived from and efficacy of our products, including the potential advantages of our products; and (viii) our estimates regarding our future financial performance, profitability, capital requirements or expenses, including our full year 2026 financial guidance and anticipated net product sales by the end of 2028. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: our dependency on the continued successful commercialization of our products and our ability to maintain or increase sales of our products; the success of our plans to continue commercial growth; the costs of our commercialization plans and development programs, and the financial impact or revenues from any commercialization we undertake; our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for our product candidates and, if and when approved, market acceptance of our products; the risks associated with clinical trials and their outcomes, including risks of unsuccessful enrollment and negative or inconsistent results; our dependence on third-party collaborators, clinical research organizations, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors; the impact of competitive products and therapies; our ability to generate or obtain the necessary capital to fund our operations; our ability to grow, equip and train our specialized sales forces; our ability to manage the growth and complexity of our organization; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; and our ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Given the risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ, please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as well as our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update them after this date, except as required by law.

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2026

 

2025

 

2026

 

2025

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales, net

 

$

307,959

 

$

264,566

 

$

576,021

 

$

508,882

Total revenues

 

 

307,959

 

 

264,566

 

 

576,021

 

 

508,882

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales (1)(2)

 

 

28,316

 

 

20,734

 

 

53,107

 

 

41,126

Research and development (2)

 

 

81,555

 

 

77,951

 

 

158,423

 

 

156,216

Selling, general and administrative (2)

 

 

160,252

 

 

133,507

 

 

331,271

 

 

259,877

Total operating expenses

 

 

270,123

 

 

232,192

 

 

542,801

 

 

457,219

(Loss) income from operations

 

 

37,836

 

 

32,374

 

 

33,220

 

 

51,663

Interest income, net

 

 

7,990

 

 

7,243

 

 

16,045

 

 

15,144

Other income

 

 

647

 

 

594

 

 

1,189

 

 

1,183

Income before income taxes

 

 

46,473

 

 

40,211

 

 

50,454

 

 

67,990

Income tax expense

 

 

14,973

 

 

13,545

 

 

15,317

 

 

22,337

Net income

 

$

31,500

 

$

26,666

 

$

35,137

 

$

45,653

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.18

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.21

 

$

0.27

Diluted

 

$

0.18

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.20

 

$

0.27

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

171,603

 

 

167,827

 

 

171,063

 

 

167,321

Diluted

 

 

172,851

 

 

168,681

 

 

172,890

 

 

168,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes license fees and royalties

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales

 

$

510

 

$

18

 

$

838

 

$

352

Research and development

 

$

4,746

 

$

4,477

 

$

8,888

 

$

7,910

Selling, general and administrative

 

$

11,684

 

$

9,845

 

$

21,912

 

$

17,458

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,
2026

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and investment securities

 

$

956,474

 

$

819,686

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

150,642

 

 

121,457

Interest and other receivables

 

 

15,688

 

 

26,774

Inventory

 

 

32,372

 

 

34,670

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

69,369

 

 

59,526

Total current assets

 

 

1,224,545

 

 

1,062,113

Property and equipment, net

 

 

17,107

 

 

7,511

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

69,424

 

 

47,354

Intangible assets, net

 

 

103,448

 

 

108,893

Restricted cash

 

 

7,846

 

 

7,845

Long-term inventory

 

 

76,301

 

 

76,704

Deferred tax assets

 

 

240,679

 

 

249,879

Other assets

 

 

3,550

 

 

3,896

Total assets

 

$

1,742,900

 

$

1,564,195

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

44,566

 

$

10,903

Accrued liabilities

 

 

316,870

 

 

266,211

Total current liabilities

 

 

361,436

 

 

277,114

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

59,547

 

 

40,554

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

15,308

 

 

19,137

Total liabilities

 

 

436,291

 

 

336,805

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,306,609

 

 

1,227,390

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,742,900

 

$

1,564,195

Table 1. ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

2Q25

 

2Q26

GAAP NUPLAZID Net Sales

 

$

168.5

 

 

$

183.2

Allocation of 2025 Amount

 

$

(2.4

)

 

$

Non-GAAP Adjusted NUPLAZID Net Sales

 

$

166.1

 

 

$

183.2

DAYBUE products Net Sales

 

$

96.1

 

 

$

124.8

Non-GAAP Adjusted Total Revenues

 

$

262.2

 

 

$

308.0

 


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jessica Tieszen
(858) 261-2950
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Media Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Deb Kazenelson
(818) 395-3043
media@acadia-pharm.com

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